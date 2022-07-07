Bolsonaro squeezes arm of new Caixa president to change pen during inauguration

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shook the arm of the new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, to remove a pen from her hands, this Wednesday, 22. A video that circulates on social networks shows the executive receiving from the head of the Planalto another pen, from the Bic brand, for signing the term of office at the bank.

Appointed after the exoneration of former president Pedro Guimarães, the target of allegations of sexual and moral harassment, Daniella guaranteed that the “crisis” will be transformed into a “great opportunity” to “protect and promote women”. She also cited Caixa’s slogan, “the bank of all Brazilians”, and said that now she will also be “the mother of all causes for women in Brazil.”

The inauguration ceremony took place behind closed doors at Caixa Cultural’s headquarters, but excerpts of the speeches were broadcast live on social media by federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF).

At the ceremony, Marques stated that he was not aware that his predecessor had said that he would ask for internal videos from Caixa in order to prove that the allegations of sexual and moral harassment against him were not true. Guimarães wrote an opinion article, published in today’s edition of Folha de S.Pauloin which he once again denies the accusations and says that he and his families are suffering an “insane and inquisitorial” massacre.

