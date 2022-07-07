Boris Johnson: 4 key issues of the sex scandal that led to the wave of resignations and new crisis

4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Boris Johnson is under pressure

A new scandal rocks the government of Boris Johnson.

The UK Prime Minister is experiencing a crisis of unpredictable consequences, which began with a sex scandal involving Chris Pincher, a Conservative MP close to Johnson.

At least 44 government officials have resigned or been sacked as of Wednesday, including Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Minister Sajid Javid and Wales Minister Simon Hart.

They are three strong names in the Executive, and that weakens Johnson’s position.

Sunak argued that citizens expect the government to be run in a “appropriate, competent and serious” manner. Javid declared that the government was not “acting in the national interest”.

The layoffs have reignited expectations that the British prime minister could fall.

Michael Gove, a former veteran cabinet member, urged the prime minister to step down as layoffs mounted – he was fired by Johnson after that.

Other members of the government, including some of Johnson’s closest allies, are expected to do the same, according to information obtained by the BBC.

Johnson, who has become Britain’s most resigned leader since 1932, has insisted he will not step down and is open to questioning in parliament.

These episodes come less than a month after the prime minister faced a vote of no confidence in which 41% of lawmakers from his own party voted against him.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak was a leading figure in the government

This attempt to remove him from office came as a result of photos and evidence of meetings and celebrations at government headquarters that came to light while the rest of the country was confined due to restrictions imposed by Johnson’s own government during the covid-19 pandemic. 19.

The BBC then answers key questions about the new crisis.

1. How did the crisis start?

On 30 June, the British newspaper The Sun published that Chris Pincher, then deputy chief whip from the Conservative Party bench in Parliament, groped two men at a private club in London.

The deputy chief whip it is a post that, in the British political system, is responsible for ensuring that party parliamentarians vote according to the guidance of the leaders.

Pincher, who had been appointed to that role by Johnson in February of this year, immediately resigned.

Within days, British media had published information on at least six other cases of Pincher’s alleged sexual misconduct in recent years.

Pincher, who was suspended by the Conservative Party, apologized and said he would fully cooperate with investigations into his conduct and was seeking “professional medical support”.

2. Why is Boris Johnson involved in this?

While the British prime minister is not involved in these allegations of sexual misconduct, the scandal puts Pincher in a difficult position because the prime minister’s judgment on the matter is being questioned, as is the transparency with which the government handled the case.

Credit, Average PA photo caption, The allegations against Chris Pincher caused new problems for Johnson

On July 1, the government told the press that Johnson was not aware of any allegations against Pincher prior to his appointment.

A spokesman said the prime minister was not aware of “specific allegations” about Pincher.

This was the same position that several cabinet members held in the following days.

However, on July 4, the spokesperson said Johnson was aware of “allegations that have been resolved or have not progressed to the grievance phase” and that it was not deemed appropriate to stop Pincher’s appointment due to “unsubstantiated allegations”. .

That same afternoon, however, the BBC revealed that Johnson had been informed of a formal complaint about Pincher’s “inappropriate behavior” while working at the Foreign Office between 2019 and 2020.

This complaint led to a disciplinary process which confirmed that the inappropriate behavior had taken place.

Later, in an interview with the BBC, Johnson said: “There was a complaint that was brought to my attention specifically… It was a long time ago, and it came to me in conversation. But that’s no excuse, I should have done something. about this”.

The prime minister described it as “a mistake” to have named Pincher, who he said had behaved “very, very badly”, and Johnson apologized to those affected.

3. Why is the premier in a delicate situation?

“This is all about one thing: the truth,” says BBC Politics editor Chris Mason, analyzing the ongoing crisis in the British government.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The so-called ‘Partygate’ affected the credibility of the Johnson administration

“Regardless of the flurry of details and accusations, it all comes down to whether people can believe what Johnson says,” he adds.

And the government’s response to the Pincher scandal was progressively changing as other elements emerged, as happened during the so-called partygatecase about meetings held at government headquarters during the confinement due to the coronavirus, in which it was proved that Johnson had participated in some of these social gatherings.

“The questions are about what Boris Johnson knew and when did he know. And the answers keep changing, often in response to uncomfortable facts that demonstrate that his previous defense isn’t as candid as it could have been,” says Manson.

4. What can happen now?

In theory, having survived a vote of no confidence just a month ago, Boris Johnson is protected from another such initiative for a year.

This is established by the current rules of the 1922 Committee, a group that brings together MPs from the British Conservative Party. This indicates that this is the period that must elapse before the party leader can be questioned again.

However, Johnson’s critics now want to change the leadership of that committee to try to control it and change that rule to allow for a new motion.

Credit, SHOVEL photo caption, Johnson alongside now-ex-ministers Rishi Sunak (right) and Sajid Javid.

Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, one of Johnson’s most critical, told Sky News that he hoped the new council would be in favor of changing that rule.

Asked by the BBC about the feasibility of such a change in regulations, Graham Brady, current head of the 1922 Committee, said that “technically it is possible”.

In the vote that took place a month ago, Johnson obtained 211 votes in favor and 148 against.

However, his political situation has deteriorated further in recent days with the Pincher scandal, first, and now with his government’s resignations.

Another mechanism that could lead to Johnson’s departure is the convening of a motion of censure in Parliament, in which lawmakers from all parties can participate.

This initiative has already been proposed by the Liberal Democrats, but to succeed it would need to be introduced by the Labor Party, and the government would have to agree that it be included on the Legislative agenda.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Culture Minister Nadine Dorries reinforced that she is 100% with Johnson

It is also possible that resignations will continue to occur within the cabinet, increasing political pressure on Johnson to resign.

But there are several ministers who have already confirmed support for Johnson. Among them are Culture Minister Nadine Dorries and Brexit Opportunity Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Finally, there is the possibility that the British prime minister will be able to weather the storm, as he has in previous crises, although analysts agree that time is running out.

‘End of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister Seems Imminent’

Analysis by Chris Mason, BBC Policy Editor

Sometimes the policy is subtle. Today was not one of those days.

Sitting in the press booth while the prime minister answered questions from lawmakers, you could feel and hear Boris Johnson’s authority drain away.

Tribalism is measured in decibels at Westminster, and the Conservative caucus was almost silent. The noise came from the opposition benches in what was the toughest session for Boris Johnson since he won the election.

By afternoon, letters of resignation and distrust piled up, and even those most loyal to Johnson acknowledged privately, but also openly and in detail, that the game was over.

“Is it the end?” I asked a minister. “I’m afraid so. It’s a matter of hours and days,” he replied.

Then, one after the other, several ministers sent me messages saying that they would see Johnson tonight to explicitly tell him that he has to step down.

The end of Boris Johnson as prime minister seems imminent.