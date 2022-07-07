Boris Johnson: 4 key issues of the sex scandal that led to the wave of resignations and new crisis

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Boris Johnson: 4 key issues of the sex scandal that led to the wave of resignations and new crisis 0 Views

Boris Johnson

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Boris Johnson is under pressure

A new scandal rocks the government of Boris Johnson.

The UK Prime Minister is experiencing a crisis of unpredictable consequences, which began with a sex scandal involving Chris Pincher, a Conservative MP close to Johnson.

At least 44 government officials have resigned or been sacked as of Wednesday, including Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak, Health Minister Sajid Javid and Wales Minister Simon Hart.

They are three strong names in the Executive, and that weakens Johnson’s position.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Baby is born with four arms and four legs and is called a ‘divine reincarnation’

With four arms and four legs, the birth of the “miracle baby”as it became popularly …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved