Botafogo faces dilemma between recovering injured and anticipating returns to strengthen the team

In addition to letting the technician Luís Castro without many options to climb and give the team chemistry, the injuries in sequence in the Botafogo — against Bragantino, kayak, with a sprained knee, became the ninth player handed over to the medical department — it also snowballs in its wake. With the range of players unavailable, the technical commission chose to rush the return of some names that were in the DM recently. There were cases of Diego Goncalves and Lucas Fernandes.

In the 3-0 defeat by América-MG for the Copa do Brasil, Diego Gonçalves returned to action after five games away due to a thigh injury. Without having completed the recovery process completely, the striker felt the injury again with just 19 minutes on the field and had to be substituted after entering the second half.

Lucas Fernandes, who was out of five games for the team, returned to training at the end of last week and, also without being completely recovered, went to the game against Bragantino. Contrary to what happened with Gonçalves, the alvinegra strategy paid off — in both cases, the coaching staff was warned that the return conditions were not ideal. After playing 90 minutes and being elected the best of the match by the fans, the midfielder was also praised by coach Luís Castro.

— Lucas Fernandes went through a complicated situation and came back at a very high level. It was a risky situation, and I didn’t have in my head that I would play the whole game, but that was the situation that presented itself – said the Portuguese after the 1-0 victory.

Another similar case is that of erison. Even without having participated in the training that preceded the classic against Fluminense, the striker, who is the team’s top scorer in the season with 14 goals, would go to the starting game. As he felt in the warm-up, shirt 89 was replaced by Matheus Nascimento. In the final stage, the striker played for 28 minutes, but, far from the physical form that earned him the nickname “toro”, it did little to help in the defeat to the tricolor. Since then, Erison has not been linked again.