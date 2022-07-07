Brad Pitt says he has a rare and incurable disease: ‘Nobody believes me’

Brad Pitt, 58, said he suffered from a rare and incurable disease. In a self-diagnosis, the Hollywood heartthrob says he has prosopagnosia, a “face blindness” disorder, which makes patients have trouble remembering people.

In an interview with GQ, the Oscar winner stated that he would like to meet more people with this disease. “Nobody believes me! I want to meet others,” he said, who has not received an official medical diagnosis.

The neurological condition creates an inability for the patient to recognize faces. Patients with stronger degrees of the disease cannot differentiate between a face and an object. The star said he feels shame when he can’t remember a person’s face. Because of this problem, he believes that people may see him as “egocentric, distracted and unapproachable”.

The illness can cause an aversion to social gatherings, so Brad says he feels like staying home. People may also have difficulty recognizing their own family members and close friends. In this case, they associate these people with their unique voice, clothing, or physical attributes. “Every now and then someone gives me context and I say, ‘Thanks for helping me,'” he said.

The actor stated that he tried to deny his condition, but it “pissed off more people”. As he did not receive this official diagnosis, the actor received a request to be examined by a neuroscientist at Carnegie Mellon University.