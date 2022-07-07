Brad Pitt says he suffers from a rare and incurable disease, and points out: “Nobody believes me”

One of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, Brad Pitt said he suffers from a rare and incurable disease. The star has self-diagnosed with prosopagnosia, a rare “face blindness” disorder that makes it difficult for him to remember people he meets at events. According to the Prosopagnosia Research Center, 1 in 50 people have some level of the disease.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner stated in an interview with GQ that he would like to meet more people with this condition. “Nobody believes me! I want to meet others”pointed out the actor when the interviewer joked that her husband also thinks he suffers from the same problem.

Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition that creates an inability to recognize faces. Those who suffer from the disease in more severe degrees are not able to distinguish a face as something other than an object. As much as some people understand this situation as something comical, the star shared that he feels embarrassed when he can’t remember someone’s face. With that, he worries that his possible disorder could make people see him as “distracted, unapproachable, self-centered“.

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, prosopagnosia can be socially disabling, and that’s exactly how the star feels. “That’s why I stay at home”, he stated.

People with the disorder often have difficulty recognizing family members and close friends. They often use other ways to identify individuals, such as voice, clothing, or unique physical attributes. “Every now and then someone gives me context and I say, ‘Thanks for helping me’”continued.

Pitt says he tried to deny his problem at one point, but that just “irritated more people”. The revelation came at the same time that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star announced that he is eyeing the end of his career. According to the artist, he thinks he is in the last stage of his life in the acting industry.

This isn’t the first time Brad Pitt has shared his problem with prosopagnosia. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, he said the disease is still a mystery. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them, but I can’t understand a face”lamented the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie.

The actor has yet to receive an official diagnosis, but Carnegie Mellon University has already offered Pitt to have his brain examined by a neuroscientist at their facility. Will the star accept the procedure?