Brazil could become a powerhouse in lithium production, says Sigma

(Reuters) – With the flexibility of foreign trade of lithium, Brazil could become a power in the production of the mineral, at a time of high demand for the product due to the advent of batteries, evaluated the co-CEO of Canadian Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation, Ana Cabral-Gardner, in an interview with Reuters.

The executive explained that the waiver of authorization by the National Nuclear Energy Commission, linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, should attract several foreign companies to mining in the country, unlocking investments in the next three years.

“Because of this anachronistic regulation, which classified lithium as of nuclear interest, you fell into a regulatory loop that did not make the product competitive,” said Cabral-Gardner.

According to the executive, Brazil will be in an “unbeatable position to feed North America and Europe”, called the Atlantic chain, while the world seeks the electrification of cars. Recently, Tesla president Elon Musk visited the country, but the issue of lithium, strategic for his company, has not been officially raised.

The decree that makes lithium exports more flexible in Brazil, published on Wednesday by the federal government, has the potential to make more than 15 billion reais in investments in ore production by 2030.

The director of Geology and Mineral Resources at the state Geological Survey of Brazil (SGB), Marcio Remédio, explains that the decree corrects a distortion that dates back to the 1970s, when nuclear energy was born in Brazil.

“Lithium is used in a very small volume in reactors. As it was a scarcer mineral at the time, it was considered a strategic mineral. That’s why this foreign trade control regulation was made”, said Remédio.

The change in legislation does not affect the business of Sigma Mineração, a Brazilian subsidiary of the Canadian company. The miner, which should start producing lithium by the end of the year, already had enough stock to comply with the previous rule. The company currently has 28 concession areas in the country.

“Out of these 28, we had 9 areas that were producing in the past, before 2010. Of these 9, three have already been validated according to US and Canadian standards. These three areas alone already have 85.7 million tons of lithium reserves,” said Cabral-Gardner.

The flexibility brought about by the decree will be important for future mining companies. The Ministry of Mines and Energy says that the rapid and recent evolution of the lithium market motivated the change.

According to the ministry, the announcement of several investments around the world in the electric vehicle production chain indicates the opportunity to strengthen Brazil’s positioning and attract investments that it estimates could reach 15 billion reais by 2030.

BRAZILIAN PARTICIPATION

Marcio Remédio, director of the SGB, says that, today, Brazil accounts for only about 1.5% of the world’s lithium production.

“We can reach, in the long term, at least 10 years, at 5%. Why 5%? Because world production will also grow,” said Remédio.

Today, only two companies produce lithium in Brazil: Companhia Brasileira de Lítio (CBL) and AMG Brasil. But there are several companies with ongoing mining projects.

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), published research permits for all ores increased from 5,285 in 2020 to 10,098 in 2021. There are no specific data on lithium.

Tomás de Paula Pessoa, a mining lawyer and former director of the ANM, says, however, that Brazil did not have such intense demand for lithium mining projects.

He states that the greatest interest is directly linked to the energy transition, mainly due to the electrification of fleets around the world.

“The evolution of electric vehicles and their greater supply in the world market has increased the need for these ores for the production of batteries. Now, Brazil will be able to export to battery factories around the world,” said Pessoa.

