Brazil records highest moving average of Covid deaths in the last 100 days, with 234 daily victims | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (6) 335 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 672,829 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 234 the highest recorded in the last 100 days . The average is the highest since March 28 (when it was at 236). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +53% and indicates uptrend .

Acre, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Tocantins did not record any deaths on the last day. Already the state of amapá did not release an update on cases and deaths at the time of writing this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 74,309 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,685,139 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 57,399+24% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (17 states): TO, AL, CE, MS, ES, SE, MA, MG, PI, PR, GO, MT, PB, SP, RJ, RN, RO

TO, AL, CE, MS, ES, SE, MA, MG, PI, PR, GO, MT, PB, SP, RJ, RN, RO In stability (7 states): SC, PE, RS, AC, RR, AM, BA

SC, PE, RS, AC, RR, AM, BA In decline (1 states and the Federal District): DF, PA

DF, PA No new data released (1 state): AP

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

