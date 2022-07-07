Brazil registers 106 cases of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health confirmed 106 cases of monkeypox in Brazil, according to a report released this Wednesday (6). São Paulo is the most affected state, with 75 patients identified.

According to the Ministry of Health, the folder is in direct articulation with the states “for the monitoring of cases and tracking of patient contacts”.

Below is the number of confirmed cases by state:

Sao Paulo: 75

Rio de Janeiro: 20

Minas Gerais: 3

Ceará: 2

Paraná: 2

Rio Grande do Sul: 2

Rio Grande do Norte: 1

Federal District: 1

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close respiratory secretions and for a long time.

Prevention and symptoms

To prevent infection, the recommendation is to avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed; avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person; and hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or alcohol gel.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries – with a fatality rate of around 10% – and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate, of 1%.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.