Brazil will be ‘the country with the greatest coverage of pure 5G in the world’, says Fábio Faria

Technology starts working in Brasília this Wednesday; in a test carried out last Tuesday, speed went from 40 megabytes per second to 1.4 gigabytes

THE 5G technology starts operating in Brazil this Wednesday, 6th, with a signal initially launched on Federal District. The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, gave a live interview to Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, to talk about the issue. According to him, the test carried out on the night of last Tuesday, 5th, in Brasília has already reached an internet speed much higher than that currently used and Brazil should become the country in the world with the greatest coverage of 5G technology. “Brazil is a very large country with very little internet coverage. For example, Amazon only has 3% internet coverage. 97% of the Amazon area does not have internet. Then, we are now setting out to have the country with the greatest coverage of stand-alone 5G, which is pure 5G, among all countries in the world. In the 5,570 cities, in the urban areas, we will have 5G. And in remote areas, for example, in cities in the Northeast, in cities in the interior of the North, many of them have districts that are 5, 10, 15 kilometers away, so we prioritized 4G. So, remote area, rural area, 4G, urban area, 5G,” said Faria.

Regarding the launch of the technology this Wednesday in Brasília, the Minister of Communications pointed out that the coverage in the city was already much greater than what was agreed in the auction. In addition, he highlighted that, in August, all 27 capitals in the country should also receive 5G. “Today, in Brasília, there will be 50% coverage of 5G, with the three operators, Claro, Vivo and Tim. Some devices are already able to work, such as Android, for example, will work normally, IOS, which is for the Iphone, will work with 5G Non-Stand Alone, which is the fastest 5G, but without very low latency, without internet of things, you will need the iPhone to download an update soon, in the next few days, so that you can enter the 5G Stand Alone. But we already have. Last night we took the test. We have already gone from 40 megabytes per second to 1.4 gigabytes per second, almost the maximum that can be given in the range of 3.5, which is 2 gigabytes. A very fast download speed, to speak, will be able to have internet of things. Brasília is the first capital and, in the next few days, in August, we will have 5G in the 27 capitals”, said Farias.

Recalling that the arrival of the technology did not cost anything to the public coffers, that the responsibility for expansion and installation was with the internet companies, Faria said that investments, mainly from regional companies, should be high in the first year, so that they can compete in the market and for more customers. “Obviously, the disbursement starts year after year, there are nine years of investments. And we start this year with a minimum amount for the capitals. For example, here in Brasília, the coverage was supposed to be much lower than what was done by the operators, they made an investment three times greater than what was planned for the auction in 2022. In other capitals, the same thing. São Paulo, I already know from the operators that it will be three to four times bigger. So, operators end up making a bigger investment, placing more antennas, so they can get more customers, acquire more customers soon, especially in newcomers. A new operator, for example, Brisanet, which will be an operator there in the Northeast, it will enter Natal, it doesn’t have 0 3G or 4G, so if it doesn’t put antennas to cover all of Natal, all of Greater Natal , it will not be able to take a customer from a national operator, a global operator. So, it will have to make the eight-year investment in 2022. So, we will have 5G working much faster in the capitals and surrounding areas than the auction predicted. We will have very strong 5G coverage by next year,” he said.