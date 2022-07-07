Brazilian is arrested in Bali, Indonesia, for possession of 9 grams of marijuana | World

Pernambuco student Alberto Sampaio Gressler, 25, was arrested upon arriving in Bali for possession of marijuana. He was detained on June 28 by police at Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The Brazilian was on a flight that left Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, bound for Bali, Indonesia.

“Upon inspection of his luggage, 4 packages were found that contained a plant that we suspect was illicit material,” said Kadek Darmawan, head of the narcotics investigation unit.

Further analysis confirmed that the substance was marihuana. The packages contained the total of 9.1 grams of the drug.

Gressler, according to police, stated that he had bought marijuana in Thailand for his own consumption and that he was not aware that it was banned in Bali.

According to local laws, Brazilians will have to comply with a minimum sentence of 4 years in prison.

In 2015, two Brazilians were executed in Indonesia for drug trafficking. Marco Archer Cardoso Moreira, 53, was arrested when he tried to enter the country with 13 kg of cocaine hidden in the tubes of a hang glider. Rodrigo Gularte, 42, tried to enter with 6 kg of cocaine hidden in surfboards. The two were killed by firing squad.