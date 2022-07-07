BRL 55 million! Mega-Sena draws today (6/7) contest 2498 – National

Caixa will draw this Wednesday (7/6), at 8 pm, the Mega-Sena contest 2498, with an estimated prize of R$ 55 million to the player who hits the six tens alone.
O State of Mines will update all results in real time.
probabilities and values
According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet of BRL 4.50 hitting the six Mega numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability
- 6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
- 7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
- 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
- 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
- 10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
- 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
- 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
- 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
- 14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
- 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003
previous result
In the previous contest, number 2497, last Saturday (2), the Mega-Sena prize was R$ 43.5 million. There were no six dozen hitters.
Caixa reported that 87 bets won BRL 42,861.28 on the corner and 6,309 were entitled to BRL 844.35 on the court.
income of fortune
The R$55 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.
In savings, tax-exempt, the Mega-Sena yield of R$55 million would be R$400,000 in the first month, based on the rate of 0.7284% reported by the Central Bank on July 4th.
Other lotteries for this Wednesday (6/7)
In addition to the R$55 million from Mega-Sena, Caixa raffles the Lotofácil 2565, Quina 5890, Lotomania 2335 and Super Sete 266 contests. Check the details below:
Lotofácil 2565 – BRL 1.5 million
The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket.
Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).
Quina 5890 – BRL 2.3 million
The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card.
Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) .
Lotomania 2335 – BRL 4.8 million
Single bet amount: BRL 2.50 (50).
Super Seven 266 – BRL 4.5 million
The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens on the steering wheel.
Values: BRL 2.50 (7), BRL 5.00 (8), BRL 10.00 (9), BRL 40.00 (11), BRL 80.00 (12), BRL 160 .00 (13), BRL 320.00 (14), BRL 480.00 (15), BRL 720.00 (16), BRL 1,080.00 (17), BRL 1,620.00 (18) , BRL 2,430.00 (19), BRL 3,645.00 (20) and BRL 5,467.50 (21).
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.