BRL 55 million! Mega-Sena draws today (6/7) contest 2498 – National

Caixa draws at Espaço da Sorte the Mega-Sena contest 2498 (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa will draw this Wednesday (7/6), at 8 pm, the Mega-Sena contest 2498, with an estimated prize of R$ 55 million to the player who hits the six tens alone.

The event at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), will be broadcast from 7:45 pm on the financial institution’s YouTube channel. O State of Mines will update all results in real time.

Anyone who wants to compete for the top prize has until 7 pm to play the games at lottery houses or on Caixa Loterias’ electronic channels (website and app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. READ MORE – Prize accumulates at Timemania and goes to R$ 45 million

The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

probabilities and values

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet of BRL 4.50 hitting the six Mega numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

previous result

In the previous contest, number 2497, last Saturday (2), the Mega-Sena prize was R$ 43.5 million. There were no six dozen hitters.

Caixa reported that 87 bets won BRL 42,861.28 on the corner and 6,309 were entitled to BRL 844.35 on the court.

The numbers drawn at Mega-Sena 2497 were 05 – 14 – 23 – 46 – 48 – 52. READ MORE – Mega-Sena 2497: 11 miners hit five numbers income of fortune The R$55 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish. In savings, tax-exempt, the Mega-Sena yield of R$55 million would be R$400,000 in the first month, based on the rate of 0.7284% reported by the Central Bank on July 4th.

Other lotteries for this Wednesday (6/7)

In addition to the R$55 million from Mega-Sena, Caixa raffles the Lotofácil 2565, Quina 5890, Lotomania 2335 and Super Sete 266 contests. Check the details below:

Lotofácil 2565 – BRL 1.5 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket.

Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).

Quina 5890 – BRL 2.3 million

The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card.

Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) .

Lotomania 2335 – BRL 4.8 million

The player selects 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn. There are also important prizes for those who match 19 tens or no numbers. Single bet amount: BRL 2.50 (50).

Super Seven 266 – BRL 4.5 million

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens on the steering wheel.

Values: BRL 2.50 (7), BRL 5.00 (8), BRL 10.00 (9), BRL 40.00 (11), BRL 80.00 (12), BRL 160 .00 (13), BRL 320.00 (14), BRL 480.00 (15), BRL 720.00 (16), BRL 1,080.00 (17), BRL 1,620.00 (18) , BRL 2,430.00 (19), BRL 3,645.00 (20) and BRL 5,467.50 (21).

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.