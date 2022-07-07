BRT tramway: bus leaves, tram enters; city ​​hall promises 251 km of trails in the corridors in the next 15 years | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes announced, this Thursday morning (7), the “VLTzação” of the BRT system in Rio. According to him, the planning being done is for the long term. “It is not a plan by the Eduardo Paes government. We have to learn to go through governments. It’s a 15 year plan ” said the mayor.

According to the project, 251 kilometers of tracks are planned, the largest tram network in the Americas. The expectation is that 500 thousand passengers will be served daily.

According to the city hall, corridors and stations will be reused. The route will also be maintained, according to the prefecture, avoiding expropriations. “Nothing that has been done is lost, what has been done with the structure of the BRTs makes it easier for us to say that it is a possible proposal”, said Paes.

“As the entire road system is already built, the City is not spending what has already been invested: R$ 4.5 billion in Transcarioca and R$ 2.5 billion in Transoeste”, says the city hall.

The municipal secretary of Transport, Maína Celidônio, explained that all 251 kilometers will use rails, but the type of tram, however, can change depending on the area where the project will be implemented.

“Studies will be carried out so that we can understand how we adapt the VLT technology to each particular area. The idea is to understand new ways for us to use this rail technology”, he explained.

The adaptation to the new modal, with rails, trains and systems will have an estimated investment of R$ 14.8 billion.

The project also provides for the Botafogo-Gávea tramway, which will start operating in the first half of 2025. The stretch will be 12 kilometers long, with 13 stops.

“Anyone who wants to curse me for the VLT can remember when they cursed me when I took the Perimetral”, said the mayor.

For this stage of the project, the city government foresees an investment of R$ 1.3 billion through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

According to Maína, the Botafogo-Gávea VLT will be updated with demand studies. “It is more advanced, it just needs to be updated with a more recent demand study”, he analyzed.

In March 2021, the precariousness of the BRT service led the municipality to determine an intervention in the bus service.

According to Paes, the city will not fail to comply with other measures because of the tramway project. “We are going to seek, to finance this plan, also external financing”, he pointed out. Regarding the city’s current bus fleet, Paes said that he will carry out the reforms that are planned.

“We will not stop buying buses, carrying out the planned renovations at Transoeste, concluding Transbrasil”, he guaranteed.

The mayor called the BRT an “evil partnership”, and made a contrast, saying that the relationship with the VLT “is very good”.

According to the mayor, the conclusion of the Transbrasil, the construction of the Gentileza Terminal and the requalification of the Transoeste are maintained. “The first two corridors we want to use are the Transcarioca and the Transoeste”.

Paes also promised to improve the existing BRT system in the West Zone. “Throughout the year 2023, with the new terminals, runways and buses, we will have the system working satisfactorily again. Unfortunately, they completely destroyed the system.”

Regarding the fire at Mato Alto Station, the mayor pointed out that the other fires that happened in the region, according to an investigation by the civil police, were criminal, but he needs to wait for new information to clarify what happened on Wednesday night (6).

“We hope that this is not the case in yesterday’s case. Let’s wait, I don’t want to be frivolous, but given the facts confirmed by the police expertise, it is possible that it has happened again”.

The mayor said he expects the Mato Alto station to be recovered within 15 days.

“The contingency plan worked satisfactorily. Let’s keep this plan, we hope to have the station recovered in another 15 days. And that station will soon cease to exist. We are starting to change the floor of Transoeste. Let’s fix those terminals, they were design mistakes by Transoeste. These works are being tendered now.”

At the beginning of the year, Paes even admitted that the BRT system was going through a deep crisis and even said that it was being “sabotaged”.