Bruno Gagliasso details reconciliation with Ewbank: “Naked on the stairs”







Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank Photo: Instagram @gioewbank

Bruno Gagliasso40 years old, and Giovanna Ewbank, 35, told last Wednesday, 06, how they reconciled after a fight. Married since 2010, the two were estranged for a period due to the actor’s betrayal. Excited, the two resumed making love on the stairs of the presenter’s brother’s building. However, the noise did not go unnoticed by the neighbors.

“We were excited, we didn’t see each other and love each other for two months. The truth is that we loved each other a lot, and the date was ‘man’, we went on the stairs to have sex. [vizinho] came out armed, a delegate, and heard a strange noise and found it confusing. We were on the top floor, in the engine room,” he recalled. Bruno Gagliasso, at the premiere of “Quem Pode Pod”. “We went to the stairs because we couldn’t have sex at my brother’s house. Were we going to have sex in his room?”, Giovanna continued.

Despite the noise from the engine room, the deputy neighbor caught the two naked on the stairs. The embarrassed actress reported that she never returned to her brother’s condo. Humorous, Bruno still joked. “And not on a ladder.”

During the chat, Gagliasso he also talked about the period he spent away from Fernanda Paes Leme, his great friend, because of Giovanna’s jealousy. The trio also remembered when Fernanda was uninvited to be godmother of the wedding and ended up also not going to the ceremony for the two.

“She was godmother for me, and I needed to communicate it to Giovanna. But in that, Gioh gave the idea of ​​her choosing the women and I the men”, affirmed Fê. In this, Giovanna cut and said: “But that’s already thinking about cutting Fernanda and any woman who had a relationship with Bruno”.

Bruno took the opportunity and continued: “What should I have done? Ok, but Fernanda will continue because she is my best friend and I already invited her”. In reply, Paes Leme gave his vision. “My biggest regret has always been with you [Bruno], because you are my best friend. Giovanna was arriving and that has nothing to do with it. I was very shocked to see that our friendship had this fragility, of you not playing my friendship. I’ve always admired you and for the first time he didn’t pay for this friendship”, explained Fernanda, who heard a request for forgiveness from the actor.