Bruno Gagliasso poops his pants at the premiere of Gio Ewbank’s podcast

posted on 7/6/2022 1:51 PM / updated on 7/6/2022 2:00 PM



(credit: Playback/Youtube)

Actor Bruno Gagliasso went through an embarrassing moment this Tuesday (5/7) during the premiere of the podcast who can, cancommanded by his wife Giovanna Ewbank and actress Fernanda Paes Leme.

During the interview, Bruno Gagliasso interrupted the program by hurriedly getting up from the table. “I think I fucked up my pants,” he said, leaving everyone stunned.

“My God. Guys, what now?”, said Giovanna Ewbank. “I’m laughing with nerves”, said Fernanda Paes Leme.





“I wonder if there’s pants for him, a new one? See if there’s pants for him in the dressing room, a pair of underwear,” asked Ewbank. “It’s not possible, guys. Why does he do that?”, completed Paes Leme.

Watch the moment: