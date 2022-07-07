Bug in Instagram direct persists this Wednesday (6); understand reason

People who are addicted and those who work through Instagram had a hell of a headache this Tuesday (5). The social network direct, the part of conversations between accounts, gave a bug and did not send messages to other users. According to thousands of netizens who reported the problem on Twitter, the situation started around 12pm.

Instagram confirmed the flaw, in response to the TechTudo website, and commented that the bug had already been resolved. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to experience issues with messaging on Messenger, Instagram and Workplace. We’ve resolved it as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and apologize for any inconvenience,” a company spokesperson said.

Downdetector graph showing increased notifications after problem (Photo: Playback / Downdetector)

However, as of Wednesday morning (6), users of the social network were still feeling the impact of the problem. Even with the confirmation of the bug fix, many people who have personal and business accounts were unable to send messages in direct. According to information, it is necessary to update the application to, only then, return to normal.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago, Instagram also had another problem, only in the stories part. Many were unable to upload videos and photos. Likewise, after updating the system, the problem was resolved.

Check reports: