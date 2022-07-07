Buying CCR Stake (CCRO3) Destroys Even More Dividends, Analysts Say – Money Times

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) went shopping and, along with the Votarantim Groupacquired a share of 10.33% of the CCR (CCRO3), one of the largest infrastructure companies in the country.

In all, the holding company will pay R$ 2.9 billion for the deal. The money had come from both debt capital and the company’s cash.

The operation did not take the markets by surprise, as the Itaúsa had expressed interest on other occasions.

In this session, the shares closed down 0.12%, at R$ 8.52, while the CCR rose 2.16% to R$12.30.

dwindling dividends

According to analysts interviewed by the Money Timesit is inevitable that the purchase, which will take cash out of the box, does not make the company distribute less dividends in the short term.

João Abdouni, analyst at invcalculates that the operation can bring down the dividind yield of the Itaúsa by 25%.

“Currently the DY is 6%. It could stay in the 4.5% house for the next 12 months,” she says.

In Murilo Breder’s opinion, NuInvestthis change in posture (less dividends in favor of new investments in other segments) had already been communicated by the board.

“The lower distribution of dividends over the last semesters shows that the company was already preparing for this new phase”, he recalls.

In 2020, the company purchased a stake in Copa Energia and, more recently, sold part of its stake in XP Inc.

According to Sidney Lima, an analyst at Top Gain, the payment of R$ 2.9 billion could indeed affect the distribution of dividends.

“Not that the company is paying for these things there. Dividend yields of 6% are average. Not necessarily a company that pays few dividends it can be a bad company”, he adds.

In 2019, income from dividends of the company reached 8.45%. In 2021, the number stood at 4.2%.

Good deal for Itaúsa?

The analysts interviewed said that the Itaúsa got it right in closing the deal. For Breder, the purchase of a stake in CCR was positive as it is a stable, predictable, cash-generating and dividend-paying business.

“Therefore, the company is actually starting to implement its plan to reduce exposure to the financial sector, improving the holding’s diversification”, he says.

Despite this, he recalls that Itaúsa will pay a price of R$ 13.75 reais per CCR share, a 14.2% premium over yesterday’s closing price.

“I understand that the reaction could be more positive if this award were smaller”, he adds.

In the view of Nelly Pires Colnaghi, analyst at raisethe investment has an attractive risk-return ratio, as well as growth potential.

“The company sees in the investment the possibility of exerting influence and sharing best practices in the ESG scope, in which we believe it will be successful”, he says.

Lima, from Top Gain, says it was a good deal for the Itaúsaespecially in the long term.

“She is doing exactly what is proposed in her business. As a holding company, it works with the acquisition of other companies. Having 10% of the company is interesting because even though it does not have control, it will be able to appoint a director, that is, it will influence the control of the company’s business. Itaúsa is one of the healthiest companies we have on the stock market”, he adds.

Finally, Abdouni says that the Itaúsa it should be able to increase its profits and become a great payer for those who have a longer window.

