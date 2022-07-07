Can Mineiro live without Cruzeiro? Stadium director responds

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro has an agreement to send games in Mineiro until the end of the year With no games for America and with Atltico close to the match for the MRV Arena, Mineiro will only be home to Cruzeiro from the second half of 2023 onwards. Despite this, the commercial director of the stadium, Samuel Lloyd, said that Minas Arena manages to keep without Raposa until the end of the contract with the government, in 2037, although counting on the celestial team in the coming years.

“It’s a difficult question (if Mineiro is possible without Cruzeiro). I’ve never done this calculation, it never crossed my mind. Today, we consider Cruzeiro playing in Mineiro. super committed, which has a lot of concessions, I manage four different contracts for Brazil in several states, and we do a series of scenario analysis. sustain itself until 2037, which is when our contract lasts”, he said.

“We are not hostage to any type of economic activity in Brazil today, none. We have several business model projections. It is not on our risk map today that Cruzeiro chooses to play in 2023 or 2024 in another arena. But, obviously, it may be in a maturing model of this idea of ​​building an arena, and as a private company, SAF can make a decision about its own destiny”, he added.

Samuel Lloyd highlighted the possibilities of Mineiro’s income with other events. It is worth mentioning that the government makes monthly transfers as a form of payment for the money invested in the stadium by Minas Arena. “In this sense, the stadium can survive until 2037, there are several possibilities for revenue and events, including football, international events, such as the Libertadores final in a single game, and one of the reasons we were not able to bring the final here that Minas Gerais teams are so strong that they are always candidates. It is Conmebol’s idea that these teams do not play at home”.

Despite this, the manager assured that Minas Arena is interested in hosting the Atltico and Cruzeiro games. “We will always fight for this, to always have football games in the stadium. Our work is that, the life of Mineiro around football. and Atltico. We can compare the number of titles with any arena in the world, that’s just in Mineiro”.