‘Can my testosterone drop before 40?’ See body signs and causes – 07/07/2022

Yes, there is a probability of a drop in testosterone before age 40 in men, but it is not common. In general, there is a progressive decrease after the age of 80. In both cases, the situations can be associated with many factors, such as diabetes, trauma, sleep disorders, medications, among others.

A large study (European Male Aging Study) showed a reduction of 0.4% per year after age 40. Under normal health conditions, the decrease occurs in andropause, between 70 and 80 years, corresponding to menopause in women.

In case you didn’t know, testosterone is a hormone produced by the testicle that is important at all stages of life, responsible for sexual differentiation, male sexual characteristics and maintenance of them, such as beard, body hair distribution, muscle and bone health.

What can cause testosterone to drop?

According to Professor Renan Montenegro Filho, from the graduate program in medical sciences at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), currently, obesity and the respective metabolic disorders, such as diabetes, are part of important causes of testosterone deficiency. , occurring due to changes in the secretion of hormones in the pituitary gland and hypothalamus, which leads to a reduction in the stimulation of testosterone production.

Sleep disorders such as apnea-hypopnea syndrome, excessive exercise and malnutrition also end up being reasons for the fall.

Diseases in the hypothalamus and pituitary region, which lie in the central nervous system, can be the roots of low levels. The pituitary gland is a gland in the brain responsible for secreting hormones that stimulate the testes to produce testosterone and spermatogenesis (sperm production).

There is a connection between the pituitary and the hypothalamus in the nervous system as well, and they make another connection between other areas of the brain and hormonal responses.

In this way, infections, tumors, trauma, inflammatory diseases, hormonal disorders, medications, surgeries, genetic diseases, among others, can generate considerable losses.

In addition, those who use “bombs” are also risking their health. “Unfortunately, for chronic users of anabolic steroids for aesthetic purposes, the fate for many of them after the suspension will be the drop in testosterone”, warns Nara Nóbrega Crispim Carvalho, endocrinologist at the HULW-UFPB (Lauro Wanderley University Hospital of the Federal University of Paraíba) .

What are the signs of the fall in the body and health?

The clearest signs are the reduction of body hair and genitals, decrease in muscle mass, increase in fat, thinner skin, lower incidence of beard and gynecomastia (enlargement of the breasts in men).

Symptoms such as reduced libido associated with erectile dysfunction (lack of erection), depression, accumulation of fat in the abdominal region and the disappearance of morning erection are also important clinical signs, although they do not happen only due to hormone deficiency.

It is important to point out that loss of muscle mass, indisposition and weakness, for example, do not exactly indicate hormone deficiency because there are numerous other causes that must be considered and well evaluated by a professional with complementary laboratory data.

Is there anything to be done for prevention?

Yup. There are several strategies that can be summarized in a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition, prevention of obesity, prevention of psychic disorders such as anxiety and depression, regular practice of physical exercises, good sleep habits with adequate quantity and quality, moderation in the intake of alcohol and not smoking.

Obesity sufferers should seek expert weight loss help. When sarcopenia (muscle mass reduction) exists, reversal work is necessary for lean mass growth.

Food enters care to control diabetes and disorders of lipids (fats and cholesterol). The ideal is to avoid unnecessary vitamins and supplements, such as corticosteroids and other steroids, except when well indicated and prescribed by qualified professionals.

The list of what not to do includes unnecessary self-medication that acts on the nervous system, especially if there is no certainty of safety and benefits.

How is Testosterone Dropping Diagnosed and Treated?

The SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) and other international societies, such as the Endocrine Society, recommend making the diagnosis only in men with consistently low symptoms.

According to Maria Augusta Karas Zella, professor of endocrinology and semiology at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná, some studies show that there is variability, in the same individual, in the hormone dosage of up to 28% when two measurements were made in the same patient.

More than 30% of men with low testosterone will have normal levels when tested again a few months later. Which makes repeated dosing necessary to confirm the diagnosis.

To better guide the patient and confirm the hormone level, the doctor may order tests with patients who have a history of unexplained anemia, loss of bone density, exposure to chemotherapy, chronic use of narcotics, male infertility, among others, in associated signs. to hormone deficiency.

If necessary, after a laboratory analysis (2 repeated doses), and there are no other causes for the problem, testosterone therapy can be prescribed, available in injectable and transdermal formulations (gel or patch), for example.

Sources: Renan Montenegro Filhoprofessor at the Department of Community Health and the graduate program in medical sciences at the Faculty of Medicine at UFC (Federal University of Ceará); Maria Augusta Karas Zella, endocrinologist, professor of endocrinology and semiology at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná and president of SBEM-PR (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology – Paraná section); and Nara Nóbrega Crispim Carvalhoendocrinologist at the HULW-UFPB (Lauro Wanderley University Hospital of the Federal University of Paraíba), linked to the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).