Cancer: personalized vaccine with patients’ DNA has promising results in England – News

One of the greatest pursuits of medical science is to find a cure for cancer, and from time to time new techniques and treatments appear to help patients suffering from tumors. In England, the Clatterbridge Cancer Center, one of the main British medical research centers, announced promising initial results of a vaccine against the disease made based on the patients’ own DNA.

The immunizer, called TG4050, was developed by the French pharmaceutical company Trangene and uses the same technology applied in the production of the anti-inflammatory vaccine.Covid gives astraZeneca.

The DNA of a patient’s tumor is cut and joined to an inactivated virus, and thus a genetically modified microorganism is formed. This agent is injected into the body of the person with cancer, with the aim of stimulating their immune system, in order to induce a response of T cells – a type of lymphocyte, immune system defense cells present in the blood – for recognition and destruction of the tumor particles.





Doctors point out that cancer cells are destroyed at an early stage, even before a lump forms. This reduces the likelihood of the patient getting cancer again.

“The immune system can see things that we can’t see in scans. It’s much smarter than humans. If we can train the immune system to pick out cells that would otherwise lead to a relapse at a time when we can’t even seeing them, the chances of long-term survival for our patients are much higher,” explained Christian Ottensmeier, a professor at the University of Liverpool and director of research at the Clatterbridge Cancer Center, to the British TV channel SkyNews.

Initial clinical trials involved two groups of eight patients with head and neck cancer. None of the patients who received the vaccine relapsed, even after months of treatment. However, the cancer reappeared in two of the eight individuals who had not been immunized.

The sample size is too small to draw meaningful statistical conclusions, but Ottensmeier says he is “cautiously optimistic.” In the aforementioned interview, he celebrated: “I’m quite excited about it. All the data is pointing in the right direction.”

Other clinical studies with the TG4050 immunizer are being carried out in France and the United States with patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer. They are also trials with few people, but they already show promising results.



