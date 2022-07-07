CAPSTONE spacecraft loses communication before testing new lunar orbit

NASA announced this Tuesday (5) that it lost contact with the small CAPSTONE probe, launched on June 28 towards the Moon.

After a successful launch, the spacecraft experienced communication problems with the Deep Space Network – a vast network of antennas around the planet used to make contact with spacecraft.

According to the agency, a team is working to understand the cause of the problem and re-establish contact with CAPSTONE. “If necessary, the mission has enough fuel to delay the initial post-separation trajectory correction maneuver for several days. Additional updates will be provided as soon as possible,” NASA said.

CAPSTONE’s objective is to study the characteristics of an elliptical orbit around the Moon that will be used in the future by Gateway, a new space station that will be built around the satellite.

The idea is that the new station – part of the Artemis program – will be positioned in an orbit that offers a point of balance between the gravity forces of the Earth and the Moon. This would provide stability for the structure, in addition to requiring minimal fuel to keep Gateway in lunar orbit.

After a four-month voyage, CAPSTONE is expected to reach this break-even point and remain there for about six months, validating the power and propulsion requirements to remain in this orbit.

In addition to the navigation tests, the small probe – the size of a microwave oven – should also test a communication system between the Earth and the Moon. After all, the planned orbit will have an unobstructed view of our planet, as well as offering coverage of the lunar South Pole, where NASA hopes to build a long-lived human colony.

CAPSTONE was launched aboard the private Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from a base in New Zealand. If all goes as planned, the probe will enter the Moon’s orbit on November 13th.