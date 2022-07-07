Car used by Taliban leader on the run after 2001 attacks unearthed in Afghanistan | World

The vehicle used by Mullah Omar, the Taliban’s historic leader, to evade US bombings after 9/11, has been unearthed in eastern Afghanistan, 21 years after it was purposefully buried, local officials announced.
The white Toyota Corolla was buried in a village in southeastern Afghanistan’s Zabul province by Taliban leader Abdul Jabbar Omari, who ordered it unearthed this week.
“It’s in good condition, only the front part is a little damaged,” Rahmatullah Hammad, director of information and culture for Zabul province, told AFP.
“This vehicle was buried by the mujahideen (Taliban fighters) to prevent it from being destroyed,” he explained.
Car used by Mullah Omar on the run after 2001 attacks unearthed in Afghanistan — Photo: AFP PHOTO /Taliban media officials
Taliban officials posted photos of the car in a large hole, partially covered in earth, and dug up with pickaxes and shovels.
According to Rahmatullah Hammad, the Taliban intend to place the vehicle in Kabul’s national museum, to display it as a “great historic moment”.
The Taliban was formed in Kandahar by Mullah Omar, who led the Islamist movement to power in 1996 after a bloody civil war and imposed a radical interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) across the country.
Afghanistan then became a sanctuary for jihadist groups, including Al-Qaeda, responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks.
When the Taliban refused to hand over Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, the United States and its allies launched a major military operation in Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from power.
Mullah Omar died in 2013.