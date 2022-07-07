Carlos Eduardo terminates contract with Al-Ahli and signs agreement with Botafogo

O Botafogo is in the process of confirming the second reinforcement for the next transfer window. Alvinegro is in the process of hiring Carlos Eduardo, a 32-year-old midfielder who was at Al-Ahli, in Saudi Arabia. The information was first given by “Uol” and confirmed by THROW!.

The subscription depends only on the completion of medical examinations. Carlos is in Brazil to accompany the birth of his son – one of the reasons for choosing to return to the country – and this should not take long to happen.

Carlos Eduardo will sign a contract until the end of 2024 with Alvinegro. The termination with Al-Ahli, the club he was in, was confirmed this Wednesday. He still had a year left in Saudi Arabia, but he had no trouble leaving after the team’s relegation.

The midfielder scored five goals in 13 games in the last Saudi Championship. He also has stints in Al Ahli-UAE, Al-Hilal-ARS, Nice-FRA, Porto-POR, Estoril-POR, Grêmio Barueri, Fluminense, Ituano and Desportivo Brasil.

Besides him, Botafogo also has negotiations with Luis Henrique. the club sees Matheus Pereira, from Al-Hilal, like a distant dream and monitor the status of Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz-ARG. Fernando Marçal has already been announced.