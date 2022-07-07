Carmen Lúcia asks the PGR to analyze evidence of Bolsonaro’s interference in an investigation at the MEC | Policy

It will be up to the Prosecutor’s Office to assess whether there are elements to open a formal demonstration against Bolsonaro. At the moment, Bolsonaro is not the target of the investigation.

The investigations were sent to the Supreme Court by the Federal Court in Brasília after the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry pointed to indications that Bolsonaro had alerted former minister Milton Ribeiro about the PF operation.

Carmen Lúcia also sends PGR investigation requests against Bolsonaro in the MEC case

According to a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, on June 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had told him “a feeling” that the former minister could be used to target the president. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about the possibility of being searched and apprehended, as it actually was, days later.

“Today, the president called me. He has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me, you know?” Ribeiro said. Then the ex-minister says: “He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home, you know? Well, that can happen, if there are indications, but there’s no reason why”, said the ex-minister.

Listen to a telephone recording in which Milton Ribeiro tells his daughter he received an alert from Bolsonaro

At the end of June, Milton Ribeiro was arrested in a Federal Police operation that investigates embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Education through pastors who allegedly asked for bribes from mayors to accelerate the release of resources from the portfolios. The following day, by court order, the former minister and the pastors were released.

The delegate responsible for the operation, Bruno Callandrini, in a message sent to colleagues at the Federal Police, pointed to “interference” in the investigation. According to him, Milton Ribeiro was “aware of the execution of the search and seizure”.

The Federal Public Ministry also saw interference in the case and, based on the intercepted calls and the delegate’s statements, asked the Justice to investigate Bolsonaro’s possible participation.