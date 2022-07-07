Casagrande explains departure from Globo and shoots Neymar

photo: reproduction Casagrande left TV Globo after 24 years

The announcement of the departure of former player Walter Casagrande Jr from TV Globo after more than two decades may have taken some people by surprise. However, Corinthians’ eternal intention guarantees that the relationship between the parties has already been suffering from wear and tear in recent times. Therefore, he used the word “relief for both sides” when announcing the end of the partnership with the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster.

“I think it wore out, changed the direction, changed the way of driving and also changed the type of choices in that direction, right? . And for me it was also heavy because I’m like that, I wouldn’t be able to change my way”, he said, in an interview with column F5 of Folha de S.Paulo.

Casagrande admits he has a critical spirit as a commentator. And this happens not only in football, but also with their positions on politics. In this way, he is not excited, for example, with the chances of the Brazilian team in the 2022 World Cup and with the possibility that the star Neymar will shine in Qatar.

“For example, the Brazilian team: I’m a realistic critic. For me, (the team) hasn’t played against anyone so far, I can’t say which favorite. The case of Neymar: he hasn’t played anything for four years. two years were terrible, lots of injuries, in this Champions League he didn’t score any goals, PSG are wanting him to leave and I’m critical,” he said.

Despite the recent departure of Globo, Casagrande already has in mind that he intends to continue in the role of analyst. “There are two things I’m going to work on now. One that I’m going to find a place to write, that I really like to write about everything. And the second one that I want to go to the World Cup to work, through some channel, website , newspaper, I don’t know”, he highlighted.