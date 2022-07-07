Casagrande was fired from Globo. For insisting on mixing politics with football. ‘Relief for both sides’, sums up the commentator – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“I came here to communicate that, after 25 years of TV Globo, six World Cups, five finals, including the one in 2002, with two goals from Ronaldo, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving TV Globo today. I am no longer part of the TV sports group and will be on my way. In fact, I think it was a relief for both sides. A kiss to all.”



(Version by Walter Casagrande Júnior)



“As a player, Walter Casagrande Júnior wrote an important story on the field: an idol at Corinthians, where he was the protagonist of Corinthian Democracy, he had a passage through European football and also defended the Brazilian team in the 1986 World Cup. was also successful. He has been a commentator for 25 years, 24 of them at Globo. A period marked by great moments, achievements, emotions, overcoming and authenticity, one of his trademarks. In common agreement, the partnership between Globo and Casagrande comes to an end, but their analysis will be forever marked in the almanac of football broadcasts on Brazilian television.”



(TV Globo version)





Between these two versions, there is a basic issue that has not been made public.

The reason. People connected to the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster make it clear that the former player and commentator was talking much more about politics than football.

And Globo’s top management didn’t want any more demonstrations outside the sphere of sport. The recommendation was old.

But Casagrande did not back down.





On the contrary. With the presidential elections approaching, he was increasing even the intensity of his words.

His contract with Globo would expire in December, right after the Cup.

There is a wing at the station that considered it essential, even more so with the announced departure of Galvão Bueno, after the Qatar World Cup.

So much so that the Globo group has just aired a series that tells the life of the former Corinthians player and the Brazilian national team. With an emphasis on his fight against chemical dependence, which ended up with hospitalization.





But it was clear that Casagrande decided not to back down.

It would continue to position itself politically, regardless of orders, not recommendations, from the top of the broadcaster.

Hence, the early termination of the contract.

In other words, resignation.

Globo loses its best commentator.

Casagrande promises that he will continue to work…



