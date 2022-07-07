Cast celebrates Palmeiras for classification in Libertadores

the cast of the boys passed by Allianz Parque and congratulated Palmeiras for their classification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, accomplished yesterday (6) after a game with the Paraguayan team Cerro Porteño that ended in a 5-0 rout for Verdão.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie) and Antony Starr (Capitão Pátria) appeared in the video, speaking Portuguese (and a little Italian, with Starr reciting the chorus “Forward, Lecture” from the crowd) – check it out below.

The passing of the cast of the series Prime Video Brazil has been making noise. After a season 3 finale preview event, which left fans “wordless“, the actors also visited a graffiti inspired by the series in Beco do Batman, in São Paulo.

The final episode of season 3 of the boys arrives in the streaming platform catalog on Friday (8). It is also worth remembering that Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

