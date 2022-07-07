Cast of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ honors the opening of Kinoplex Leblon Globoplay cinema, in Rio de Janeiro | TV & Famous

Erika Januza, who is part of the cast of “Archangel Renegade” as the police officer Sarahsays that she is really looking forward to the new season of the production and that her character is stronger than ever!

“I’m in love with this new phase of Sarah. A very strong woman, who completely changed her profile from the first season to the second. She still brings her essence, but she changed concepts, she’s in a new phase of life.”

To play Sarah, Erika threw herself into training and was shocked by her own action scenes: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, how did I do that?’. There are a lot of action scenes! I was very happy to represent a very strong black policewoman.”

2 of 7 Erika Januza plays Sarah in Renegade Archangel — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow Erika Januza plays Sarah in Renegade Archangel — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow

3 of 7 Ludmilla and Erika Januza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ludmilla and Erika Januza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

One of the novelties of the new season of “Archangel Renegade” is the participation of Ludmilla, who plays Diana, another police officer in the plot. The singer recorded several scenes with Erika, who tore praise: “She was amazing, she rocked it! We traded a lot.”

4 of 7 Erika Januza and Marcello Melo Jr. are in Arcanjo Renegado, original Globoplay production — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow Erika Januza and Marcello Melo Jr. are in Arcanjo Renegado, original Globoplay production — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow

Marcello Melo Jr., who gives life to michaelalso celebrated Ludmilla’s performance in the series:

“She’s a woman who has always given everything, who always puts that strength forward… When she gets involved in this artistic medium, it’s really to do well. You can be sure she’s going to blow it.”

The actor stated that he is looking forward to the second season and, according to him, the audience can expect a lot of action and news with the arrival of different characters in the plot:

“It was beautiful, it was intense. You can expect a series with even more action, with more news, there’s a lot different from the first season. Mikhael gets another direction in life, new characters will enter that will come adding in a very cool way . There’s Ludmila, there’s Bruno Mazzeo, there’s Zezé Motta, there’s a very strong crowd.”

5 of 7 Cast of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ honors the opening of the Kinoplex Leblon Globoplay cinema, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow Cast of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ honors the opening of the Kinoplex Leblon Globoplay cinema, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/Gshow

6 out of 7 Marcello Melo Jr. in Renegade Archangel — Photo: Guto Costa Marcello Melo Jr. in Renegade Archangel — Photo: Guto Costa