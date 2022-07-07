Cast visits series graffiti at Beco do Batman, in SP

the cast of the boys came to Brazil for the release of the last episode of the third season. Here, the group visited Beco do Batman, a tourist spot in the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday (6th). The actors and the showrunner Eric Kripke took pictures with a mural made in honor of the series.

Beco do Batman is famous for containing graffiti by various artists and usually attracts many tourists looking for good photos next to the drawings. Check out the cast visit the boys below:

the boys is created by Eric Kripke and is currently in an 8-episode season, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also now available on the platform. It is also worth remembering that Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

