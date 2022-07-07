Ceará fans prepare mosaic and reveal phrase that will be assembled at Castelão

About to enter the field for another decisive game for the South American Round of 16, Ceará will receive full support from the stands. The white-and-white crowd prepares a mosaic with the phrase “Never Abandon” for the duel against The Strongest, this Wednesday (6), at Arena Castelão. In the first game, the Ceará team won 2-1 and arrives with an advantage for the confrontation.

See mosaic instructions

In search of an unprecedented place in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament, Ceará will receive all the support of the fans, who organized themselves to send this message to the players on the field.

Organizers ask fans to arrive early and follow the instructions given. At 20 minutes, the montage will be shown at Arena Castelão. More than 30,000 have already guaranteed their presence in the duel tonight.

