Ceará is the 8th most popular destination for national travel during the pandemic

The tourism scenario in Brazil is still marked by the intense impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021 there was a 10.05% reduction in the flow of travel in the country. However, there were prominent states, such as Ceará, which was the 8th most sought after destination for national travel during the pandemic.

The information was revealed this Wednesday, July 6, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, and is part of the National Continuous Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) on tourism and take into account data from the last two years.

According to the study, of the 12.3 million trips recorded last year, 4.2% were destined for Ceará.

In the overall ranking, the survey highlights São Paulo as the main destination for domestic trips registered in the country, being the arrival point of 20.6% of all registered domestic shipments in 2021.

Then appear Minas Gerais with 11.4% and Bahia with 9.5%, placing the Ceará as the second most sought after destination in the Northeast. See below the list of the top ten destinations for domestic trips in Brazil in 2021

Top destinations in Brazil in 2021

Sao Paulo: destination of 20.6% of trips made in 2021

destination of 20.6% of trips made in 2021 My General: 11.4%

11.4% Bahia: 9.5%

9.5% Rio de Janeiro: 6.6%

6.6% Rio Grande do Sul: 6.5%

6.5% Paraná: 5.6%

5.6% Santa Catarina: 5.2%

5.2% Ceará: 4.2%

4.2% For: 3.9%

3.9% Goiás: 3.7%

3.7% Other states together: 22.8%

Travel for work and leisure



In 2019, according to the IBGE, 21.8% of Brazilian households registered at least one resident traveling in the year. In 2020, the rate dropped to 13.9% and maintained a reduction in 2021, reaching 12.7%

In addition to the health crisis, the lack of financial resources to travel was the main impediment for 30.5% of Brazilians.

During the mentioned period, 3% of Brazilians claim not to have traveled due to health problems, while 8.9% highlighted that in the current scenario, traveling is not a priority and another 7.6% said they were not interested in doing so.

Those who claimed not having time to travel account for 8.3% of cases. The absence of need and other reasons add up to 20.8% and 20.9%, respectively.







Leisure travel accounts for 35% of cases of travel for personal reasons in Brazil in 2021











In this context, 99.3% of trips recorded in 2021 were domestic trips. In 2020 this percentage was 98%.

In addition, 85.4% of travelers in 2021 traveled for personal reasons and 14.6% traveled for work.

The IBGE reiterates, however, that travel for personal reasons is not necessarily related to leisure. “The main reasons were divided between leisure, personal shopping, religion, health treatment or medical consultation, visiting relatives and friends, family and other events (includes cruises, courses, studies, well-being and congresses)”, highlights the institute. .

hosting locations

Home of a friend or relative: 42.9% of cases

Others: 28.2%

Hotel, resort or flat: 14.7%

Inn: 6.4%

Vacation rental or Airbnb: 4.4%

Owned property: 3.4%

Features of travel during the pandemic

The data collected and consolidated by the Pnad Contínua do Turismo express a predominance of one trip per year per household in Brazil.

Households with more than three trips a year do not account for more than 3% of cases since 2019.

“Both in the 9.9 million households where trips took place in 2020, and in the 9.1 million households in 2021, 95.8% registered up to 3 trips, prevailing the occurrence of a trip

in 74.2% of households in 2020 and 74.9% in 2021″, details the IBGE.

Regarding the duration of the trip, most of the cases were displacements with up to 3 overnight stays, representing 53.7% of cases of travel for personal reasons and 48.4% of trips for work. Check out the average time spent by travelers in 2021 below.

Duration of business trips in Brazil in 2021:

1 night: 18.5%

2 or 3 nights: 29.9%

4 or 5 nights: 13.9%

6 or 7 nights: 10.9%

8 to 10 nights: 5%

11 to 15 overnight stays: 7.3%

16 or more overnight stays: 14.6%







Tourism still faces challenges to resume in the post-Covid-19 pandemic











Duration of travel for personal reasons in Brazil in 2021:

1 night: 14%

2 or 3 overnight stays: 39.7%

4 or 5 nights: 15.9%

6 or 7 nights: 11.5%

8 to 10 overnight stays: 6.3%

11 to 15 overnight stays: 6%

16 or more overnight stays: 6.7%

Of the 11.5 million trips registered for personal reasons in 2021 in Brazil, only 35.7% were actually for leisure. Another 32.5% were related to the need to visit relatives or friends.

Subsequently, 19.6% of Brazilians who traveled for personal reasons in 2021 made the trip as a result of health treatment.

Personal shopping and family events accounted for 2.8% and 2.9% of reasons for personal travel in 2021 in Brazil, respectively.

About the subject









Leisure trips are concentrated in households whose per capita income is greater than the minimum wage. Poorer families tend to travel for other needsin particular for medical treatments.

“In all income classes, leisure tourism that seeks sun and beach was predominant, compared to other modalities”, adds the IBGE.

Main means of transport used for travel in Brazil in 2021

Car (private or company): 57.2% of trips

Plane: 10.2% of trips

Line bus: 12.5%

Others: 10%

Tour, charter or tourist bus: 4.5%

Van or peruveiro: 3.3%

Motorcycle: 2.2%

Average spending while traveling in 2021 in Brazil

In 2021, according to IBGE calculations, spending on tourism in the country generated revenue of R$ 9.8 billionbelow the BRL 11 billion recorded in 2020.

In the regional division, the Southeast of Brazil concentrated 37.3% of the sector’s revenue, followed by the Northeast with 30.5%, the South (20.5%), Midwest (7%) and North (4.8% ).

O Ceará concentrated expenses equivalent to 4.6% of the total registered in the country. Percentage represents BRL 450,800,000 in revenue related to tourist activities in the State.

São Paulo had the largest financial movement in the sector in 2021, representing 18.2% of the total, with an amount equivalent to R$ 1.8 billion, followed by Bahia (11.2%) with a balance of R$ 1.1 billion .







Tourism in 2021 remains below pre-pandemic levels











“Among the components of expenses incurred in a trip, in 2021 accommodation was responsible for most of them (on average R$ 1,292), followed by the average expenditure on food (R$ 501) and then on transportation (R$ 442) , excluding the category of other expenses”, details the IBGE.

In Ceará, the average expenditure per tourist per day of travel in the state was R$ 216above the national average of R$ 204.

The place with the highest expenses for tourists in 2021 in Brazil was the Federal District with an average daily expense of R$ 292 per person. Following are Rio de Janeiro (R$ 288), Santa Catarina (R$ 257) and Alagoas (R$ 248).

The lowest values ​​were recorded in Pará, with an average expenditure of R$ 121 per person per day, in Acre (R$ 119) and Roraima (R$ 57).

Overview of tourism in Ceará

Ceará was among the 10 Federation Units where there were more total expenditures on national overnight trips.

The state was the 8th most sought after in national travel.

Average daily per capita spending of Ceará residents on national overnight trips, in 2021, was BRL 216.

In 2021, Northeast was the 2nd most visited region.

