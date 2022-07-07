Central Bank opens the game and predicts inflation exceeding the ceiling

Among the reasons cited for the estimates, the Central Bank cited recent higher-than-expected inflation. Know more.

Last Thursday (30), the Central Bank (BC) admitted that 2022 inflation will be above the estimated target. In short, the target for this year is 3.5% with a variation of 1.5% more or less. According to the report released by the BC, the chance of inflation being above the ceiling in 2022 rose from 88% in March to 100% in June. The current projection is for inflation to end the year at 8.8%.

Meanwhile, for 2023, the Central Bank’s target is for inflation of 3.25%, with a floor of 1.75% and a ceiling of 4.75%. And the chance of being above the ceiling increased from 12% to 29%. The bank’s projection for next year is that inflation will reach 4%, and in 2024 it will remain at 2.7%.

Why should inflation hit the ceiling?

Among the reasons cited for the estimates, the Central Bank cited recent higher-than-expected inflation. In addition, there was a revision of the short-term forecast, and an increase in international oil prices. Furthermore, there is the propagation of inflationary pressures by inertia.

Furthermore, the Central Bank also mentioned the increase in market estimates for inflation. As well as stronger-than-expected economic activity indicators and a rise in the neutral real interest rate. However, the scenario does not consider the impact of the measures proposed by the government to reduce fuel and energy prices, such as the ICMS limitation to 17%, which will also have a fiscal cost.

It is also worth mentioning that when inflation falls outside the target range, the president of the Central Bank writes a letter to the President of the Republic to explain the situation. In 2021, the president of the agency, Roberto Campos Neto, explained the rise above the estimated, citing the appreciation of commodity prices, energy and the lack of inputs, problems that affected the whole world.

