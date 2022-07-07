Chamber holds 1-minute session to speed up PEC that grants social benefits in election year | Policy

The plenary sessions serve to count the deadline of the special commission that analyzes the topic. That’s why this Thursday’s session, although it lasted a minute, served to speed up the vote on the proposal.

In addition to the one-minute session, the Chamber has adopted other measures in order to speed up the vote on the PEC, including:

attach the PEC the other proposal already in progress;

the other proposal already in progress; to do extraordinary sessions ;

; do not modify the text of the Senate.

Discussed less than three months before the elections, the PEC foresees, among other points, an increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil, expansion of Auxílio-Gás and a “voucher” for truck drivers. In all cases, the benefits end in December of this year (see end of this report).

The PEC has already been approved by the Senate and is now being analyzed by the House. The text will be approved if it obtains the support of at least three-fifths of parliamentarians (308 of the 513 deputies), in two voting rounds.

Although sponsored by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC passed the Senate with the favorable votes of base and opposition parliamentarians. In the Chamber, the opposition has already announced that it will try to obstruct the vote on the proposal, but says it is not contrary to the benefits provided for in the text.

The government sponsors the PEC as an attempt to increase voting intentions for Bolsonaro, who appears in the polls in second place, behind PT pre-candidate, former president Lula.

This Thursday’s session lasted one minute and was chaired by Deputy Lincoln Portela (PL-MG), first vice-president of the Chamber. Only 65 of the 513 parliamentarians had registered for the opening.

“The attendance list registers the attendance of 65 deputies and gentlemen. The session is open”, said Portela at 6:30 am.

“The session is closed”, declared the deputy at 6:31 am.

Speed ​​in the analysis of the PEC

An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), articulated with allies measures that could make the PEC be analyzed quickly.

Below are some of these measures:

The first measure taken was attach the PEC to another proposed amendment which had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission;

which had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission; Another measure taken was call an extraordinary session this Thursday morning with the objective of helping to count the deadline of two sessions for the vote on the text in the special commission;

this Thursday morning with the objective of helping to count the deadline of two sessions for the vote on the text in the special commission; Lira and the government leader, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), also articulated together with the rapporteur in the special commission, Danilo Forte (União-CE), the text maintenance approved in the Senate. This is because, if the content were changed, the PEC would need to return for a new analysis by the senators, which would delay the enactment and payment of benefits sponsored by the government.

