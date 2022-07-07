Changes back, imposes condition to marry Tiberius and asks pawn to kill his enemy

She will realize, along with Juma (Alanis Guillen), that the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will not be able to kill the farmer.

In wetlandMuda (Bella Campos) arrived at novel willing to take revenge for the death of her father. Over time, she ruled out that it was Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) family and discovered that it was all Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) fault. In conversation, the young woman left revenge in the hands of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

Muda went on with life and even agreed to marry Tiberius (Guito). In scenes shown recently, the farmhand surprised José Leôncio’s farm assistant (Marcos Palmeira) and asked her to marry him, in an emotional sequence. Without thinking too much, she accepted. The two even started to organize the party.

Close to the date, Muda will start to get anxious, after realizing that the Old Man from Rio will not be able to kill Tenório. Therefore, the girl will return to the thirst for revenge and will seek to end the man who destroyed her family and that of Juma’s family, who became her best friend.

With that, Muda will go back on the marriage proposal and will place an imposition on Tiberius. According to the summary of the next chapters, she will ask Tiberius to put an end to Tenorio or she will no longer marry the pawn. However, a short time later, she will end up giving up on revenge.