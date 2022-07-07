Check the list of 5G enabled cell phones

According to Anatel, there are currently 67 cell phones compatible with 5G technology available for sale in Brazil. Find out what they are!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

On Wednesday (6), the fifth generation of mobile internet – 5G – arrived in Brazil. Thus, Brasília was the first city in the country to be contemplated with the technology. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the next capitals to receive 5G will be: São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. However, the date has not yet been set.

Thus, Anatel released an interactive list of all 5G enabled devices in the country. There are currently 67 cell phones compatible with 5G technology available for sale in Brazil.

5G enabled cell phones

Of the total, Samsung has the largest number of devices, with 25 models. Then comes Motorola, with 14 cell phones. Apple already has all iPhones 12 and 13 enabled for the technology, in addition to the SE. There are also other companies in the ranking, they are Asus, HDM Global (Nokia), Lenovo, Positivo, Realme, TCL and Xiaomi. Check out.

apple

iPhone SE; iPhone 12; iPhone 12 Pro; iPhone 12 Pro Max; iPhone 12 Mini; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 Mini; iPhone 13 Pro; and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Asus

ROG Phone 5; ROG Phone 5s; Zenfone 8; and Zenfone 8 Flip.

Global HDM

Nokia G50

Lenovo

Legion Phone Duel

Motorola

Motorola Edge; Motorola Edge 20; Motorola Edge 20 Lite; Motorola Edge 20 Pro; Motorola Edge 30; Moto G; Moto G 5G Plus; Moto G G100; Moto G200; Moto G50; Moto G52; Moto G60; Moto G71; Moto G82.

Positive

Zero

really

Realme 9 Pro+; Realme GT 2 Pro; and Realme GT Master Edition.

Samsung

Galaxy A13; Galaxy A22; Galaxy A32; Galaxy A33; Galaxy A52; Galaxy A52s; Galaxy A53; Galaxy A73; Galaxy M23; Galaxy M33; Galaxy M52; Galaxy M53; Galaxy Note 20; Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; Galaxy S20 FE; Galaxy S21; Galaxy S21+; Galaxy S21 Ultra; Galaxy S21 FE; Galaxy S22; Galaxy S22+; Galaxy S22 Ultra; Galaxy Z Flip 3; Galaxy Z Fold 3; and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Xiaomi

Poco M3 Pro 5G; Poco M4 Pro 5G; Poco X4 Pro 5G; Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G; Redmi Note 10 5G; Xiaomi 12; Xiaomi 12 Lite; and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Image: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com