Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2498 contest; prize is BRL 51.8 million

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2498 contest; prize is BRL 51.8 million 2 Views

posted on 06/07/2022 19:59 / updated on 06/07/2022 20:34

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Wednesday night (7/6), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5890 contests; Lotofácil’s 2565; the 2498 of the Mega-Seine; the 2335 of Lotomania and the 266 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • MEGA-SENA | WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • QUINE | WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash


  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
    Reproduction/Lotteries Cash

Mega Sena

The darling of the night, the Mega-Sena, which has a predicted prize of R$ 51.8, had the following dozens drawn: 09-12-26-29-46-47-.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 2.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 19-27-30-41-66.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 8
Column 2: 7
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 3
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-03-07-24-28-30-40-47-52-55-57-59-60-64-67-70-76-78-79-92.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-05-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-18-20-22-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bolsonaro government spent R$136,000 on meeting with Elon Musk

The figure was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications in response to a request from …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved