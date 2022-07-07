Child photographer from Fortaleza is suspected of sharing images of sexual abuse with children

The Federal Police fulfills a search and seizure warrant this Thursday, 7th, at the residence of a photographer in Fortaleza, working with children, suspected of share sexual abuse images with children. The investigations began in 2021, based on a report received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that operates, with the support of the US government, a centralized mechanism for receiving “whistleblowing” especially from technology companies about crimes related to child sexual abuse and the disappearance of children. From the report received, it was possible to verify the existence of several files containing images that threaten the dignity and sexual development of minors.

The investigated photographer may be liable for committing, in theory, crimes provided for in two articles of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), with sentences of up to 6 years in prison, without prejudice to the discovery of other more serious crimes committed to the detriment of vulnerabilities that may be discovered in the course of the work.

During the fulfillment of the mandate this Thursday, the Police seek to stop illicit practices and seize cell phones, documents and other media for police investigation instruction to detail the performance of the suspect of the investigated crime.

Operation Bitumen

The police operation entitled “Bitume” aims to stop the production, storage and sharing of files of sexual abuse of children and adolescents through the Internet.

The name of the operation refers to the material used to record and permanently fix for the first time (around 1826) a photograph on a solid surface.

