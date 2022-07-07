Chocolate: how to choose the best option and avoid health damage – Casa e Jardim

+



Dark chocolate, with a considerable percentage of cocoa, offers the most health benefits (Photo: Pixabay/Creative Commons)

Considered by many diet villains, chocolate does not deserve such terrorism. Like any food, in appropriate proportions, it can be introduced into the diet to bring benefits and prevent harm, such as weight gain, worsening acne and other diseases.

Cocoa, which should be the main ingredient in the manufacture of chocolate, is a food rich in fiber, antioxidants, flavonoids, potassium, magnesium and tryptophan. “These last two are responsible for raising the levels of serotonin, which acts on our mood and well-being”, explains the clinical nutritionist. Mariana Nacif.

Ingredients

The type of chocolate and the list of ingredients are the main indicators of health benefits and harm (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels / Creative Commons)

To ensure these benefits, it is best to opt for chocolates with a higher cocoa content. “Pay attention to the order of the ingredients list: a good dark chocolate never starts with sugar, but with mass or cocoa butter”, teaches the professional.

In addition to the cocoa concentration, it is important to choose chocolates with the smallest ingredient list possible. “Cocoa is a super food, but when mixed with other not so healthy foods, it loses its properties”, he explains. Karina Dohme, actress and businesswoman of two health food stores. “Always avoid versions with aspartame and acesulfame-k, chemical sweeteners and extremely harmful to our body. Give preference to natural sweeteners, such as stevia, xylitol and erythritol”, she recommends.

Another ingredient worth avoiding is hydrogenated vegetable shortening, which is very common in white chocolate. “The food industry adds this type of fat to its products to enhance the taste, but there is already scientific evidence that its consumption not only increases LDL (bad cholesterol) levels, but also reduces HDL (good cholesterol), a combination that increases the risks of cardiovascular diseases,” says Karina.

Cardiovascular diseases

Dark and semi-sweet chocolate, when consumed sparingly, has cardiovascular health benefits (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels / Creative Commons)

While milk and white chocolate, when consumed in abundance, can harm blood circulation, dark and semi-sweet chocolates can be allies.

“Cocoa acts against cellular DNA damage, has a vasodilating action and prevents the formation of fatty plaque in the arteries”, explains the angiologist and vascular surgeon. Aline Lamaita, member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery. “Because of the flavonoids present in cocoa – and their antioxidant action with proven benefits for the circulation, there is a reduction in the risk of vascular diseases, bad cholesterol (LDL) and a slight increase in good cholesterol (HDL)”, he says.

But beware: even with a significant concentration of cocoa, above 40%, the daily portion generally recommended is 30 g a day. This equates to one bar of chocolate per week. For the appropriate portioning to your energy expenditure and aesthetic goals, it is worth consulting a nutritionist.

acne and oiliness

Milk and white chocolate, due to the high concentration of sugar and fat, can worsen acne (Photo: Anete Lusina / Pexels / Creative Commons)

Let’s be clear: cocoa does not cause pimples or worsen the appearance of the skin! “As a powerful antioxidant, which helps to promote luminosity and hydration, cocoa contains flavonoids, phytonutrients with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help to protect against UV rays damage, preventing wrinkles and fighting free radicals. This helps to make the skin brighter and healthier. Paola Pomerantzeffmember of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

Again, the problem lies in the amount of sugar and fat present in milk chocolate, in addition to the exaggerated consumption of the treat by people with a predisposition to acne. “Actually, the patient’s food context is more important to define whether chocolate will have a positive or negative influence on their skin, with the appearance of inflammation or acceleration of aging”, guarantees the dermatologist. Daniel Cassianoalso a member of the SBD.

