Christian Figueiredo apologizes to Dynho Alves after controversy on podcast: “I was wrong”

Christian Figueiredo spoke on Wednesday night (06) after Dynho Alves recorded Stories stating that he would “break” the youtuber and podcaster after a controversy carried out by the two on the podcast “Eu Fico Loko”. In the videos, Christian apologized for making him uncomfortable while recording.

“Guys, next, I’m in a hurry, I just landed here in BH (Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais), I wasn’t going to comment, but I saw that there were some stories about the subject that happened yesterday, and that for me had already been put an end… But in the face of all this repercussion, I want to speak now from the heart: to you, Dynho, I apologize if you felt uncomfortable on the program”, he began.

Then, he stressed: “I want to apologize to you if the questions exceeded your limits. At no time did I intend to mock your content, your job… We asked a few things about the controversial moments of “A Fazenda “, and I saw that there you took the pile: I was wrong to continue something that you were not opening, but it was you who said those words, and I was annoying to insist on the subject”.

no one was right

Then, Christian claimed that everyone who attended the podcast table at the time was wrongbut stressed that Dynho should have gone looking for him to solve any problems, instead of recording Stories with threats.

“I’m aware: no one at that table was right. Everyone there was wrong. And I’m a man to come here to own up to my mistake of making you feel uncomfortable. The end. Anyway, I thank you for apologizing to Zoo (Christian’s wife), now, if your problem is with me, come talk to me. Now, if you don’t know how to solve things in peace, that’s your problem. What are you looking for with these Stories saying ‘it’s going to break me’. You are crazy?“, finished.