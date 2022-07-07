Citibank sees recession pushing oil to $65 a barrel

Brent, the global benchmark for oil, was trading at $107 a barrel on Tuesday morning.

The price of a barrel of oil could fall from the current US$107 a barrel to US$65 by the end of this year, if the world experiences a recession that damages demand. The projection is from Citigroup, in a report sent to clients. The information was released by Bloomberg this Tuesday (5.Jul.2022).

For the bank, the cost of a barrel could fall further, to the range of US$ 45 by the end of 2023, if the economic downturn continues.

The projection is based on the absence of any intervention by OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) producers and a decrease in oil investments.

The numbers, if confirmed, would represent a relief from global inflation, which has been impacted by the increase in fuel prices.

In Brazil, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), which measures official inflation, registered an increase of 11.73% in the year until May.

Oil soared in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine in March.

Now, there is a prospect of recession in some economies, such as the United States, as interest rates rise.

“For oil, historical evidence suggests that oil demand turns negative only in the worst global recessions,” said analysts at Citi. “But oil prices fall in every recession to approximately marginal cost.”