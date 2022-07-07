Clarice Falcão participates in the video that marks 10 years

Porta dos Fundos turns ten years old in 2022 and, to celebrate, the members decided to remake ten sketches that they consider iconic. The first re-recording, “Essa É Para Você”, arrives on YouTube today and marks Clarice Falcão’s return to the humor video project that makes fun of her ex-husband, Gregório Duvivier, and friends, Fabio Porchat, Antonio Tabet and João Vicente de Castro — founders of the channel with Ian SBF.

splash followed the recording of the sketch in May of this year and now tells what happened behind the scenes on that autumn afternoon.

In the original video, which was scripted by Clarice and released in 2013, she sings a song to her then-boyfriend, Gregório, with phrases like “mI love, I can’t take you anymore” and “my love, I’m disgusted with you”, but then he says: “if you ask me if (the song) is for you, I’ll deny it and I’ll say it’s nothing to do”. than 30 million views.

Now, nine years later, she returns to the project in a sketch with a revamped song: she makes fun of all her former co-workers. In a joking tone, the song does not overlook Porchat’s dismissal from Record, Tabet’s “midlife crisis” and João Vicente’s “allergy to the poor”.

For Clarice, the recording was practically a “re-encounter of the third”, as the singer left the project in 2015 and, since then, fans have been asking her to return. But, calm down, she says she came back just to participate in the ten-year celebrations.

“These are people I lived with for many years of my life. After I left Porta, we don’t see each other much. Meeting them was f*cking… Many fans asked me to come back. I’m happy that my time at Porta dos Fundos has marked. You can call me to participate again”, he says.

The singer and comedian still jokes that it was fun to make fun of her ex in a video.

It’s wonderful, right? (laughs) It’s really good. For a few years after the breakup, it was annoying because a lot of people commented on ‘Gregório’s ex’. Nowadays, everyone understood that each one followed his life. I can make fun of it without fear of being pissed off.

Ten years later

splash he also spoke with Fabio Porchat and Antonio Tabet about the experience of completing ten years of the project. Porchat stated that he didn’t expect skits initially intended for YouTube to go this far. Today, Porta dos Fundos is the most remembered brand of humorous content in the country, according to a Datafolha survey carried out in the second half of 2021.

“Porta started making skits for the internet, then went on to make skits and other content for different TV channels, such as Fox and Multishow, something unprecedented. Every year we have a successful skit, not only because it is controversial and draws attention. It’s been ten years making humor in this cancel culture. Of course, we’ve already suffered criticism, but it walked along with the evolution of society”, he says.

“I would never have imagined that I would be ten years old. If I had to bet a penny… By chance, I bet (laughs). But I wouldn’t bet. I remember Ian (SBF) saying: ‘we’re going to be successful, we’re going to win money’. And me saying: ‘of course not'”, recalls Porchat.

The idea of ​​making remakes of sketches is to show that Porta do Fundos has a habit of laughing at himself, and that’s good, says Tabet.

“Laughing at yourself is always healthy. People are taking themselves too seriously all the time. We can laugh at ourselves, we can criticize ourselves, admit mistakes… The video of Clarice talking to Gregório (in 2013) that’s it. He’s laughing at himself. Now, it’s her messing with us… The first thing I said to Clarice is that she should never have gone out, this woman is brilliant”, he says.

In addition to many laughs, the recording of the skit also provided a rush for the team. That’s because while they were recording, Tabet came up with the idea of ​​wearing a Marvel shirt to mock a part of the song that talks about the midlife crisis. The channel’s team divided into two groups and went to shopping malls in the South Zone of Rio to find that Marvel shirt and come back to continue with the recording.

Splash accompanied the recording of the sketch “Essa É Pra Você”, which also brought together Antonio Tabet, Fabio Porchat and Gregório Duvivier Image: Bruno Baketa

New house

The sketches that are part of the ten-year project were recorded in the new Porta dos Fundos studio. In May of this year, they once again had a fixed location to gather the team, create the scripts and record the skit scenes after the attack suffered at the group’s former headquarters in December 2019.

The new house at Porta dos Fundos occupies an entire floor of a building that faces Botafogo Beach, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, with the Sugar Loaf as a backdrop through the window.

“I went to review the original sketch and remembered that it was recorded at Gregorio’s house, which was our house at the time. It’s crazy to see where we came from. It was just Ian with a camera, Gregorio and I playing. Ten years then it’s a gigantic studio”, says Clarice.

In addition to the commemorative sketches and the new house, Porta dos Fundos will also launch Portaverso, a website that brings together a compilation of content and tools about the channel. The public will be able to check out curiosities and behind the scenes that marked the 10 years.