comedians analyze joke that led to dismissal at SBT

Comedian Leo Lins was fired from SBT after making a joke in which he cites Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus during a stand up show. The now former member of the show “The Noite”, hosted by Danilo Gentili, has been criticized previously for making bigoted jokes.

The comedian can be arrested for the comment made during the performance. The crime is provided for in art. 88 of Law No. 13,146/2015, which belongs to the Statute of Persons with Disabilities.

“Every person with a disability has the right to equal opportunities with other people and will not suffer any kind of discrimination. Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination against a person due to his or her disability: Penalty – imprisonment, from 1 (one) to 3 (three ) years, and a fine”, reads the text of the law.

Yesterday, Monark, former host of the Flow Podcast, shared a post claiming that the humorist profession was “criminalized” for citing the case. splash talked to stand-up comedians, who analyzed the joke and commented on the situation.

Is there a limit?

Comedian Thainan Bartô says that there was a joke construction made by Leo Lins, which generated laughter from the audience at the time. “Whether she’s bad or good, it’s not my opinion that counts.”

“I believe that crime is the limit. Racism, homophobia, among others. Then you crossed a limit. When you get into a controversy, what you have to do is bear the consequences. But you shouldn’t decide what you can do.” or not to speak”, says the comedian.

Cesar Gaglioni, journalist, comedian and screenwriter, also analyzes, in a technical way, the text chosen by Leo Lins for the stage presentation.

“She wasn’t funny. And not just because of the theme or the tone, that too, but primarily because she didn’t have a joke structure. […] Leo didn’t break any expectations, so it wasn’t funny, as much as it was read as such.”

“He made this super cliché, xenophobic, prejudiced mental message. When he got to the ‘punch’ — the funniest part of the joke, he relates it to something that is very close, connected to drought and misery. This also helps me not to see as a joke.”

Dismissal and discussion of the topic

In contact with splash last monday (4), the SBT advisory dealt with the matter in a nutshell. “Leo Lins is no longer part of the SBT cast. He no longer has a contract with us”, he announced. Asked if the link ceased to exist some time ago or because of the episode, the channel confirmed that it “was terminated” after the case.

In contact with the report, Thainan Bartô and Cesar Gaglioni agree that SBT, as a private company, should decide to shut down according to the impact that the statements generate for the image of the broadcaster.

“What bothers me the most is the culture of cancellation. The retaliation that is done to a person is very harsh”, said Thainan about the case.

The joke is made for you to hear and discuss about it. I don’t remember the last time we talked about hydrocephalus in Brazil. We talk again because of a joke, look at the importance.

Thainan Bartô

Cesar recalled the work of comedian George Carlin when talking about the topic. “He was talking about abortion, which is a sensitive topic. But the big thing is that the butt of jokes was the US Congress and the Republican Party, which was demonstrating against women’s rights.”

“Humor will always have a dose of cruelty. Now, there is an unwritten rule of comedy: the ideal is to always “hit up” and not “hit down”, as in Carlin’s case. I don’t think there’s a forbidden theme. . […] It’s a question of how to approach the topic,” he concluded.

the case

In the footage that went viral last weekend, Leo Lins mocks the Telethon, a television marathon that raises money for the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children), an entity that works with children and adolescents with disabilities and unable to pay. for a treatment. He cites the case of a child with hydrocephalus in Ceará.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with different types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, declared the comedian to the public.

The AACD issued a statement regretting the episode. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, says the note.

splash contacted Leo Lins and was informed that the comedian will make a statement about the case soon on social media. “Any announcement will be made via a video on his YouTube channel,” the team said.