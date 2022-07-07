Consumer is surprised and will have to pay more expensive electricity bill

The reason for the readjustment in the electricity bill for the population of São Paulo is, according to Aneel, inflation, as well as sector charges.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Those who live in São Paulo will have to pay an average readjustment of 12% on their electricity bill. The announcement is made by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), and began to take effect on July 4th. With the increase, 24 municipalities in Enel Distribuição’s concession area will have their electricity bill readjusted. Below, check out the details.

Electricity bill is more expensive in São Paulo

According to Aneel, the increase will be 18.03% for the high voltage network, such as industries and large commerce. For low voltage, that is, for residential customers, the readjustment will be 10.15%.

The reasons for the adjustment in the electricity bill are, according to Aneel, inflation, as well as sector charges. The increase is also a reflection of spending on the purchase of electricity during the water shortage crisis in 2021.

The average rise of 12% could be higher, and come close to 28%. However, Aneel said that there was an effort by the government and the company to contain the readjustment in the electricity bill.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

Readjustment in tariff flags

Aneel also approved the readjustment of the tariff flags. Thus, in cases of water scarcity, with the flag at the most expensive level, increases can reach 63.7%.

Despite the announcement of the change in the electricity bill, the estimate is that the high will not be felt by consumers now in July. The reason is that the current tariff flag is green. Therefore, there will be no additional charge.

Despite this, it is important to save in order to alleviate family expenses. So, here are some tips to make the cheapest electric bill:

Reduce energy consumption between 2pm and 7pm;

Reduce the duration of your baths;

Leave the shower in the “warm” or “summer” position. In this way, energy savings can reach 30%;

Avoid opening and closing the refrigerator unnecessarily. Alone, it represents, on average, 25% of the electricity bill;

Finally, when washing clothes, gather as many pieces as possible.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com