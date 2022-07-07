Cooperative receives courtesy visit from ANS

On July 6, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) visited Unimed Paranavaí, in order to learn about good management practices related to Primary Health Care (PHC). The purpose of the agency was to strengthen ties with the operators, at the same time knowing the processes that led to the achievement, unprecedented in the Supplementary Health System of Paraná, of the Certification in the Certification Program of Good Practices in Health Care of Normative Resolution nº 506 ( former RN 440).

attendance – At the meeting, the director of Sectorial Development, Maurício Nunes da Silva, the Deputy Director of Sectorial Development, Angélica Villa Nova de Avellar Du Rocher Carvalho, the coordinator of Induction to the Improvement of Sectoral Quality, Katia Audi Curci, and on behalf of the cooperative of Paranavaí participated, the president, Renato Livio De Marchi, the superintendent, Renato Vinícius Nishikawa, the Administrative and Market manager, Everton Rodrigo Machado Nascimento, the manager of Health Operations, Lisley Luana Beltrame, the Health Care manager, Maikel Luís Rojas da Silva, the Health Care coordinator, Diana Carolina Salcedo Garay, and Elaine Cristina Garcia Martins, supervisor of Primary Health Care.

Presentation – At the beginning of the meeting, Renato Livio De Marchi and Renato Vinícius Nishikawa thanked the visit, and said they were honored to be able to meet the ANS representatives. Maikel Luís Rojas da Silva presented a brief history of how Primary Health Care was institutionalized in the singular, as well as theoretically demonstrated how practices, protocols, and monitoring of indicators take place, in addition to discussing topics of interest to the cooperative, as an operator. After the meeting, there was a technical visit to the premises of the Primary Health Care Unit (PHC) in Paranavaí and to the Health Care (where the Quality of Life Programs, Special Therapy Center, Home Care Service (SAD) and Removal). At the end, ANS representatives congratulated the achievement of certification, as well as the good practices that could be seen in loco. (Unimed Paranavaí Press)