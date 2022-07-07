Copacabana celebrates 130 years with free parties, shows and events; see old photos of ‘Little Princess of the Sea’ | Rio de Janeiro

Copacabana is celebrating its birthday this Wednesday (6th) and, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the “Little Princess of the Sea”, Rio’s South Zone neighborhood will receive a party, shows, lectures and even congratulations.

From 2 pm, the Baden Powell Municipal Room, on Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, one of the main avenues in the neighborhood, promotes a series of attractions, free of charge.

Aerial view of Copacabana towards Leme — Photo: A.Ribeiro/Casa Editorial G. Ermakoff

birthday schedule

2:00 pm – Opening of the gate/public entrance;

2:20 pm – Pocket show Grupo Cultural O Som das Comunidades – Luis and Thaisa Voice and Guitar Duo. Social project in Complexo do Turano, downtown Rio, whose objective is social inclusion through teaching and professionalization in the field of music;

15:20 – Presentation of the Pixin Bodega group (chorinho). The group formed in 2010 presents some of the biggest hits of Brazilian Popular Music, from Pixinguinha to Jacob do Bandolim;

3:50 pm – Cultural journalist André Grimião, one of the managers of the Rio Antigo profile, talks about Copacabana;

4pm – Show by Dandara Alves Trio (samba). With a repertoire that includes renowned composers and names of the new generation of samba, the singer presents the show “Quilombo: canções affirmativas”, a collection of songs that extol blackness;

16:30 – Congratulations to Copacabana / Closing

The Sala Municipal Baden Powell is located at Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, number 360.

The foundation of the neighborhood took place in 1892 during the provisional inauguration of the Real Grandeza Tunnel – current Túnel Velho – connecting Rua Real Grandeza, in Botafogo, in the South Zone, with Rua do Matoso – currently Rua Siqueira Campos. An act officially marked the birth of Copacabana.

Opening of the Copacabana Tunnel (Old Tunnel) in 1892 — Photo: Juan Gutierrez/Casa Editorial G Ermakoff

Before the opening of the tunnel, the integration of the region with the rest of the city was very difficult. Fishermen were the most common residents of the region, which had farms, farms and the Church of Nossa Senhora de Copacabana as buildings.

The creation of tram lines also facilitated the access of residents from other regions to Copacabana and its consequent growth.

Avenida Atlântica before the widening of the beach strip and the duplication of the lane — Photo: Unidentified author/Casa Editorial G. Ermakoff

In 1905, work began on Avenida Atlântica, and on the internationally known boardwalk, made with stones from Portugal.

In the 1970s, the intensity of the flow on Avenida Atlântica was already so great that the street was doubled.

In 1914, the Copacabana Fort was built, another work that would become a symbol of the neighborhood. Today, one of the tourist attractions, the place was the scene of historical events, such as the Revolta dos 18 do Forte, in 1922.

Facade of Copacabana Palace before the expansion of Avenida Atlântica, 1920s — Photo: W.Kollien/Casa Editorial G. Ermakoff

Another great icon of the neighborhood, the Copacabana Palace hotel, the first large building in the region, was erected in 1923. It was built to host, with great luxury, the participants of the exhibition of the Centenary of the Independence of Brazil, but it was not ready in time for the event that took place in 1922.

In addition to historical and architectural landmarks, Copacabana played an important role in the cultural. The neighborhood saw the rise of bossa nova. It was in Beco das Garrafas, on Rua Duvivier, that artists like Elis Regina sang in the 1960s. The place is considered the birthplace of this Brazilian rhythm.

Aerial view of Copacabana towards post 6, at the time when the neighborhood was beginning to be occupied — Photo: Augusto Malta/Casa Editorial G. Ermakoff

Little church built at the height of post g, where Copacabana Fort is currently located — Photo: Augusto Malta/Casa Editorial G. Ermakoff