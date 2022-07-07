Corinthians classification against Boca Juniors guarantees SBT isolated leadership in the audience

The duel between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, last Tuesday, yielded significant audience numbers to SBT, holder of broadcasting rights. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster got 22% more audience than Rede Globo, the traditional leader in this range.

The broadcast started at 9:13 pm and ended at 11:56 pm, ahead of schedule, due to the penalty shootout. During this period, SBT scored an average of 20.0 points, against 18.1 for Globo and only 4.3 points for Record, which ensures the highest Ibope of Libertadores for the channel outside of a final.

When considering only the rolling period, half-time and penalties, Corinthians’ game advantage increases even more. The average, in points, was 21.1 for SBT, against 17.3 for Globo. It is worth remembering that each audience point is equivalent to 1% of the researched universe or region.

It is also worth noting that the first leg between the teams broke the SBT audience record this year. At the time, however, the 16.6 points reached were unable to surpass Globo in the overall leadership.

Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship, when they face Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena. The match takes place at 4 pm and is broadcast by Globo, on open TV, and Premiere, through the pay per viewin closed channels.

