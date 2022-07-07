Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo demonstrate in favor of changes to the Pelé Law

Corinthians, Palmeiras and São Paulo took a position on Wednesday afternoon in favor of changes to the Pelé Law (General Sports Law), which was approved this afternoon in the Chamber of Deputies through bill number 1153/2019. , by deputy Felipe Carreiras (PSB-PE). The text will now go to the Senate for approval.

The clubs from São Paulo wrote that they support “the improvement and modernization of the National Sports Legislation, through the rapporteurship of Deputy Felipe Carreras of bill 1153/2019. The proposal does not remove any labor rights!”.

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista supports the improvement and modernization of the National Sports Legislation, through the rapporteurship of Deputy Felipe Carreras of bill 1153/2019. The proposal does not remove any labor rights. pic.twitter.com/swhDrD9pU1 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 6, 2022

In addition to them, other teams did the same, such as Flamengo, Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Ceará. Soon after publishing the text, Vozão players took a stand against the movement of the club itself through the hashtag #naopaoiamos. The Ceará club deleted the post.

The project in question aims to modernize some points of the Pelé Law, which is the legislation that establishes the norms of sport in Brazilian territory. Because it directly impacts the lives of athletes, many are opposing these changes. In the Chamber, however, the vote passed easily, with 398 votes in favor and 13 against.

On Bill 1153/2019 (amendment to the Pelé Law) and the modernization of national sports legislation.#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/oAusgfpfRB — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 6, 2022

Among the points discussed are changes in the amount of termination to be paid by the club to the player (currently it is 100% of the amount stipulated in the contract); change in the value assured in the use of athletes’ image and regulation of professions linked to sports practices, in addition to changes in the clubs’ infrastructure.

