Corinthians repeat the fate that has existed for 26 years against Flamengo

With Flamengo’s classification against Tolima this Wednesday, Corinthians will repeat a fate that has existed for 26 years: facing Brazilians in the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América.

Since defeating Espoli in the 1996 Libertadores round of 16 to face Grêmio in the next phase, Timão reached the quarterfinals of the South American competition four more times, always meeting Brazilian opponents in this phase.

In 1999, the year he entered as Brazilian champion, he faced rival Palmeiras. In 2000, also classified as national champion, he overcame Atlético-MG. 12 years later, in the historic liberation championship, Timão faced Vasco and qualified in a game that was marked by the miracle of Cássio and the unforgettable goal by Paulinho.

This time, after a decade, the writing is repeated, and Timão will face another rival from Rio in the search for the Libertadores bichampionship.

In addition, there is a very interesting and positive coincidence for Corinthians. Interestingly, every time Timão faced the then national runner-up, he did well and advanced to the semifinals. Opponent of 2000, Atlético-MG came as runner-up, losing the final exactly to Timão. In 2012, Vasco took second place in the points scored in 2011, in the year in which we won the fifth championship. Flamengo, in turn, also secured their spot in the South American competition after finishing second in last year’s Brasileirão, 13 points away from champions Atlético.

Corinthians and Flamengo will face each other on dates yet to be defined by Conmebol. The first game will be at Neo Química Arena, while the return will take place at Maracanã.

