Corinthians should have open training this Friday at Neo Qumica Arena; see details

Corinthians training should not be held at CT Joaquim Grava this Friday. All because the board and the technical committee organize themselves to carry out the activity at the Neo Química Arena, open to fans, at night. Striker Yuri Alberto is likely to be officially introduced on the occasion.

The portal report My Helm found out that the intention is to bring the squad even closer to the crowd that, before the confrontation with Boca Juniors, made exactly one move in social network in this sense. However, due to Conmebol’s different protocols, the club was unable to respond to such an appeal and did not score anything.

The idea is to offer solidarity to those most in need. The entrance ticket to the Neo Química Arena would be one kilo of non-perishable food, to be exchanged in advance. It is also likely that entry into the Fiel Torcedor system will be released, with the supporter taking the food on arrival at the stadium.

Yuri, who had a performance pre-scheduled for this Thursday, should make his first public appearance alongside his teammates. There are still no details about the interview and the protocol.

This will be the seventh open training session held by Corinthians at the venue. The practice started against Guaraní-PAR, in 2015, and repeated before the 2017 Paulista, 2017 and 2018 Paulista, in addition to the eve of the Copa do Brasil duels against Flamengo and Cruzeiro, also in 2018. .

After providing their fans with an epic night on Tuesday, eliminating Boca Juniors in the middle of Bombonera with ten absences, Corinthians will return to the field this Sunday, for the Brasileirão, from 16h.

The challenge will be Flamengo, the same opponent in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores in early August. Tickets for this weekend’s duel are practically sold out.

