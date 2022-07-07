Creators reveal which character would originally die in season 4 of the series

Someone who was going to die in the original plans ended up surviving the season finale!

Stranger Things returned with the second part of its fourth season, full of great events and with some difficult moments for the characters. Despite that, the Duffer brotherscreators of the series, revealed that they had plans for the death of a character who ended up surviving in the end.

In an interview with colliderthe duo were asked about having very different original plans for the season finale. Matt Duffer replied that, in reality, the end kept much of what they had planned, with the only big difference being a death that didn’t happen:

“In terms of who survives, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dmitri, aka Enzo, didn’t.” He commented. “So he ended up surviving. But this is the most radical departure from the original idea from what we ended up with in the final version.”

Dmitri, also called Enzo by Hopper (David Harbor), is the Russian guard played by Tom Wlaschiha, from Game of Thrones. Despite starting off as a dubious ally, the character proves himself and ends up developing a friendship with Hopper, running away with him and Joyce (Winona Ryder) at the end of the season.

The brothers also explained that they usually plan key points of the season early on, and rarely does the final version bring major divergences from those ideas:

“So when we’re doing a season, that’s one of the first things we talk about, where do we want this story to end? So the end is always the goal. Even as we’re developing the first episode, we know where we’re going. I don’t think we really diverged on any season finale, we always followed that. I think that was also the case here.”

the fourth season of Stranger Things is available on Netflix.

