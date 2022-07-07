Creta Limited 1.0 turbo faces Kicks Advance 1.6 flex

SUVs already account for 46.5% of new car sales in Brazil, and the Car Journal brought together two of the best-selling models of recent years in a comparison. Hyundai Crete and Nissan Kicks debuted here in 2016 and they have a lot in common. The SUVs have similar dimensions and the same wheelbase of 2.61 meters. In addition, they are made in Brazil and were updated in 2021. However, Crete and Kicks are experiencing different moments.

the SUV of Hyundai gained a new generation less than a year ago, with a modern and even somewhat exotic look for some. The Nissan, on the other hand, received a slight restyling in early 2021, when it gained new technologies. In terms of interior space, therefore, the two are truly even. And, on the outside, keeping the differences in style, you can say that both are current and convey sophistication, each in its own way.

mechanical differences

But despite the equities, Crete and kicks are quite different in many ways. Starting with the mechanical set. In the Limited version, the Hyundai It has a 1.0 turbo flex three-cylinder engine and direct fuel injection combined with a six-speed automatic HB20 line. The Nissan, on the other hand, has had the same mechanics since 2016, with a four-cylinder 1.6-liter flex engine and a CVT gearbox with virtual gears.

In practice, the Kicks is lighter and more economical according to Inmetro. Nissan’s SUV averages up to 13.9 km/l on the road on gasoline and has a B grade in the Vehicle Labeling Program (PBVE). The new Crete with a 1.0 turbo flex engine has a C grade in the 2022 table, with an average of 12.2 km / l in the same condition – in road cycle and with gasoline. In the city, the Hyundai surprises and makes 8.2 km/l with ethanol, more than the rival, with an average of 7.8 km/l.

comfort on board

In terms of comfort and refinement on board, Creta shows that the change of generation has brought gains. The SUV has excellent sound insulation and little is heard from the three-cylinder engine on board. The Kicks, on the other hand, is more rustic at this point, and the CVT-type gearbox makes the engine roar loudly in the strongest accelerations. The Nissan also has the firmer suspension and steering, while the Hyundai It is soft and docile in everyday life in the city.

Another advantage point for the model of the South Korean brand is the neat finishing pattern. In the SUV of the Japanese brand, the lining materials of the cabin are noticeably more modest. The content level also highlights this difference. A good example is the air conditioning controls, which, on Kicks, look like an entry hatch, given their simplicity. In Crete, there is a digital automatic system.

Speaking of equipment, Crete and Kicks are equivalent, but the model of Hyundai made in Piracicaba (SP) has advantages. One of them is the rear console with ventilation outlets, a USB port and an object holder to accommodate smartphones. The Nissan does not offer diffusers and USB socket in the back. In addition, Creta has wireless cell phone charger and multimedia with wireless mirroring for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which requires cable in Nissan.

Kicks trunk is bigger

A crucial item for consumers of compact SUVs is the trunk. And in that regard, Crete and Kicks are doing very well. Both models feature generous compartments. Here the Nissan takes advantage, as it receives up to 432 liters of volume – it is one of the largest among compact utility vehicles. already the Hyundai it had 431 liters in the previous generation, but has shrunk in the current line, with 422 liters of capacity, a measure that is still very generous compared to rivals.

For example, the Chevrolet Trackerone of the most licensed SUVs in 2022, has 393 liters for luggage, while the Jeep Renegade, leader in 2021, takes 385 liters (in the brand’s gauging and outside the VDA standard). Another SUV with a smaller trunk is the Volkswagen T-Cross, which takes 373 liters, but, according to the German, reaches 420 liters with the rear seat in a more vertical position. Finally, the new Honda HR-V also reduced the luggage compartment and now has 354 l.

Versions drop ADAS packet

A common detail between Creta Limited and Kicks Advance is the absence of the ADAS package, which brings together semi-autonomous features. Both SUVs offer advanced driving assistance systems, such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistant with trajectory correction and automatic high beam, for example. However, these features are only available in high-end configurations.

That is, in the options evaluated in this comparison, Crete and Kicks bring the basics of the present day. There are six airbags as standard (double front, side and curtain type), brakes with ABS, electronic stability and traction controls, and Hill Holder. The Creta takes advantage of having disc brakes on all four wheels – the Kicks uses drums in the rear. The light-alloy wheels of both are 16 inches and have a bicolor finish.

Behind the wheel, SUVs prioritize comfort

But, after all, how is it accelerating Crete and Kicks? For it is behind the wheel that the two SUVs are most different. In the generation switch, the model of Hyundai replaced the 1.6 flex engine with the 1.0 turbo flex direct injection. Thus, he became smarter in the accelerations, although he does not have a sporty temperament. At low speed, before 1,500 revolutions per minute, the engine takes a while to respond. On the other hand, in retakes, he shows strength.

Kicks will also not cause gasps on acceleration. The 1.6 flex engine even had its power reduced to comply with the new Proconve L7 emission limits. In this way, it generates 110 hp and 15.2 mkgf of torque with gasoline, and 113 hp and 15.3 mkgf with ethanol. Combined with the CVT gearbox, it prioritizes efficiency and, when accelerating, makes the engine spin high without delivering as much performance. But the low weight helps to give lightness and agility to the model.

When accelerating from zero to 100 km/h, the two SUVs are almost even. Creta completes the sprint in 11.5 seconds, while Kicks takes 11.8 seconds. That is, a difference of only three tenths. However, in practice, the Hyundai It starts more willingly and still has paddle-shifts on the steering wheel for manual gear changes. The Kicks, on the other hand, delivers a more direct steering and firmer suspension, which slightly penalize the smoothness in motion.

Final considerations

In this comparison, the Hyundai Creta stood out over the Nissan Kicks in some points, such as interior finish, comfort level, equipment and performance. The Japanese brand’s SUV is still interesting, but it already feels the weight of age – it’s been six years on the market without major changes. In this sense, the utility of Hyundai is more current and technological, even discarding several items in this limited version evaluated.

SUV has a more modern design, fancies in the finish and comfort on board 1.0 turbo flex engine is slow in the outputs and the Limited version discards several contents, such as the electronic parking brake Kicks stands out for its great internal space, with a 430-liter trunk and a light ride with good fuel consumption. Nissan’s SUV lacks the finish, multimedia has no wireless mirroring and the project is older than the rival’s Hyundai Crete Limited 1.0 turbo AT6 Nissan Kicks Advance 1.6 flex CVT Motor 1.0, 3-cylinder, direct injection, turbo flex Motor 1.6, 4-cylinder, electronic injection, flex power 113 hp (E) and 110 hp (G) Torque 17.5 mkgf from 1,500 rpm Torque 15.3 mkgf (E) and 15.2 mkgf (G) at 4,000 rpm Exchange 6-speed automatic; front wheel drive Exchange Automatic CVT with 6 virtual gears; front wheel drive brakes Four-wheel disc, 17″ wheels brakes Front discs and rear drums; 17″ wheels Weight (running order) 1,270 kg Weight (running order) 1,136 kg Fuel tank 50 liters Fuel tank 41 liters Acceleration 0-100 km/h 11.5 seconds Acceleration 0-100 km/h 11.8 s Maximum speed 180 km/h Maximum speed 175 km/h Consumption (ethanol) 8.2 km/l (city) and 8.9 km/l (road) Consumption (ethanol) 7.8 km/l (city) and 9.6 km/l (road) Consumption (gasoline) 12 km/l (city) and 12.2 km/l (road) Consumption (gasoline) 11.4 km/l (city) and 13.9 km/l (road) Price (JUL/22) BRL 130,090 Price (JUL/22) BRL 130,190

